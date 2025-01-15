"It's not that people weren't married earlier" - Aakash Chopra on the reported restrictions on Indian cricketers' families on overseas tours

Former player Aakash Chopra has opined that the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) reported decision not to allow players' families to be with them for the entire duration of a long overseas tour is not wrong. He pointed out that such a rule was prevalent earlier as well when some of the stalwarts, who were married, were part of the team.

The BCCI has reportedly issued a few guidelines after India's 1-3 loss to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25. Reports suggest that families won't be allowed to accompany players throughout overseas tours.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the cricketer-turned-commentator acknowledged that the Indian cricketers' families shouldn't be blamed for their recent defeat. However, he opined that restricting the period for which the families can be with the players is not a bad call.

"Internet is going crazy as to why families and partners are not being allowed to travel as it's not their fault. It's not their fault. Teams never lose because of them. In fact, players are happier when they go and meet their family. However, there are two aspects to it," Chopra said (4:55).

"If it's a tour of more than 45 days, at the start you get the team together, and the families can come for two weeks in the middle when you feel homesick, and then you get back to business. It's not that bad. There was a reason why it used to happen like that earlier. It's not that people weren't married earlier," the former India batter added.

Chopra recalled the 2003-04 Australia tour when the entire team spent quality time with some of the players' families.

"Sachin paaji (Tendulkar), Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, Anil bhai (Kumble), when all these married people used to travel with us, the wives were allowed for some time, that was also something nice as your lifestyle was like that. I remember us celebrating New Year in Sydney and the entire team was on the boat. I think Rahul Dravid's wife was there. We were playing games and you develop a bond," he observed.

Aakash Chopra noted that reports suggest the Indian players weren't willing to celebrate the recent Perth Test win together. He added that they seemingly wanted to celebrate separately, although a senior player was willing to foot the bill.

"It's wrong if that bond is ending" - Aakash Chopra on players remaining aloof

Certain reports suggest rifts within the Indian team. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that players cannot remain aloof and need to bond with the team.

"It's wrong if that bond is ending. So it's being said that there will be a limited time for which you can keep your family with you so that you don't feel homesick, but apart from that, do remember one thing, don't remain in your rooms. Talk to the team and develop a bonding," he said (8:10).

Chopra highlighted that it's not just about getting to the ground and start playing. He added that an attempt is being made to correct the wrongs and that one needs to crack the whip at times.

