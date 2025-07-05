"It's raining tomorrow" - Harry Brook involved in hilarious exchange with Shubman Gill on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

England batter Harry Brook was involved in a playful banter with India captain Shubman Gill on Day 4 of the second Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday, July 5. As the tourists took a 440-run lead in their second innings, Brook reminded Gill about the poor weather forecast for Day 5.
According to the BBC, there is a 19 to 76 per cent possibility of rain during the first half of the final day in Birmingham on Sunday, July 6.
Amid this, the Yorkshire batter questioned the skipper whether the tourists would declare after 450 to give themselves enough chance of winning the game with four sessions left in the contest. To everyone’s surprise, Gill replied, “Bad luck.”
Here's how the conversation went:
Brook:
“450 Declare? Shubman, it’s raining tomorrow. Half-day! Afternoon, it’s raining.”
Gill:
“Bad luck for us.”
Brook:
“Take the draw!”
Watch the video below:
Surprisingly, Team India continued to bat despite completing a 450-plus lead as Shubman Gill completed his century, becoming only the second Indian player after legendary Sunil Gavaskar to score a double ton and a hundred in the same Test.
India complete a 500-plus lead as Shubman Gill and company bat on after the Tea break on Day 4
Team India extended their lead past 500 as they continued to bat after the Tea break on Day 5. Resuming their innings at 304-4 (484-run lead) after Tea, they were 337/4 at the time of writing in the third session, with Gill (124 off 140) and Ravindra Jadeja (34 off 76) at the crease. The duo has shared a 100-plus partnership for the fifth wicket. Meanwhile, Josh Tongue has been the leading wicket-taker for the hosts, bagging two wickets.
Earlier, England were bundled out for 407 in their first innings in response to India’s 587, falling short by 180 runs.
The visitors have ensured they have enough runs on the board after England successfully chased down 371 in the series opener at Headingley. India had lost their previous fixture at Edgbaston as the Ben Stokes-led side chased 378 in 2022.
