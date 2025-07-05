"It's raining tomorrow" - Harry Brook involved in hilarious exchange with Shubman Gill on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

England batter Harry Brook was involved in a playful banter with India captain Shubman Gill on Day 4 of the second Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday, July 5. As the tourists took a 440-run lead in their second innings, Brook reminded Gill about the poor weather forecast for Day 5.

Ad

According to the BBC, there is a 19 to 76 per cent possibility of rain during the first half of the final day in Birmingham on Sunday, July 6.

Amid this, the Yorkshire batter questioned the skipper whether the tourists would declare after 450 to give themselves enough chance of winning the game with four sessions left in the contest. To everyone’s surprise, Gill replied, “Bad luck.”

Here's how the conversation went:

Brook:

“450 Declare? Shubman, it’s raining tomorrow. Half-day! Afternoon, it’s raining.”

Ad

Trending

Gill:

“Bad luck for us.”

Brook:

“Take the draw!”

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Surprisingly, Team India continued to bat despite completing a 450-plus lead as Shubman Gill completed his century, becoming only the second Indian player after legendary Sunil Gavaskar to score a double ton and a hundred in the same Test.

India complete a 500-plus lead as Shubman Gill and company bat on after the Tea break on Day 4

Team India extended their lead past 500 as they continued to bat after the Tea break on Day 5. Resuming their innings at 304-4 (484-run lead) after Tea, they were 337/4 at the time of writing in the third session, with Gill (124 off 140) and Ravindra Jadeja (34 off 76) at the crease. The duo has shared a 100-plus partnership for the fifth wicket. Meanwhile, Josh Tongue has been the leading wicket-taker for the hosts, bagging two wickets.

Ad

Earlier, England were bundled out for 407 in their first innings in response to India’s 587, falling short by 180 runs.

The visitors have ensured they have enough runs on the board after England successfully chased down 371 in the series opener at Headingley. India had lost their previous fixture at Edgbaston as the Ben Stokes-led side chased 378 in 2022.

Follow the live score and updates from the 2nd Test between England and India 2025 here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news