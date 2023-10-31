"It's redemption time" - Fans erupt as Fakhar Zaman returns to Pakistan's playing XI for 2023 World Cup tie vs Bangladesh

Fakhar Zaman returned to Pakistan's playing XI for their must-win match of the 2023 World Cup against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Zaman has been under the scanner for his poor form. He scored just 12 runs in the Men in Green's opening encounter against the Netherlands and was sidelined after that due to a knee injury.

However, his World Cup campaign seems to have gotten a new lease of life, as he now has yet another chance to prove his worth. Fakhar replaced Imam-ul-Haq, who has also endured a torrid time with the bat in the tournament.

Following the announcement of the playing XI, several fans took to social media to express their delight over Fakhar's inclusion. Here are some of the top reactions:

Babar Azam and company are in desperate need of a miraculous turnaround. With just two wins from six games, they are currently placed seventh in the 2023 World Cup points table.

Fakhar Zaman, Agha Salman and Usama Mir replaced Iman-ul-Haq, Shadab Khan, and Mohammad Nawaz in Pakistan's playing XI

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam stated that he too would have chosen to bat first.

The Men in Green made three changes to their playing XI for the encounter. Iman-ul-Haq, Shadab Khan, and Mohammad Nawaz made way for Fakhar Zaman, Agha Salman, and Usama Mir.

Here's what Babar said at the toss:

"We would also like to bat first. There might be some swing in it early on because there is some moisture in it. Last match we were good in all three departments. There was some good energy. I am also waiting for a big innings, I will try to convert into a hundred. Three changes, Imam, Shadab and Nawaz out. Fakhar, Salman and Usama in."

Bangladesh XI: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, and Shoriful Islam.

Pakistan XI: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, and Haris Rauf.