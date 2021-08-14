"It's Rishabh Pant’s role to take the attack to the opposition whatever the situation": David Lloyd reviews Day 2 at Lord’s

Former England cricketer David Lloyd has voiced support for Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant's on-field aggression, irrespective of the situation of the game. According to Lloyd, that is his exact role in the team.

Rishabh Pant was out for 37 off 58 balls as India collapsed from 276 for 3 to 364 all out on Day 2 of the second Test at Lord’s.

Writing in his column for The Daily Mail, Lloyd talked about Rishabh Pant’s batting style:

“England had taken two early wickets when Rishabh Pant came to the crease. DK asked me: 'As a former coach would you tell him to rein it in?' No, I wouldn't. It's his role to take the attack to the opposition whatever the situation. He reminds me of Adam Gilchrist. There's no dropping anchor. Wrest the initiative back. And quickly!”

Rishabh Pant’s batting on the tour of England has divided opinion. While some experts are in sync with Lloyd’s view, others feel the left-hander ought to adapt to the situation. Rishabh Pant scored 4 and 41 in the WTC final against New Zealand and a quickfire 25 in the first Test against England in Nottingham.

James Anderson’s 31st Test five-wicket haul has thrown the second #ENGvIND match wide open at Lord’s 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇮🇳#WTC23https://t.co/2CGU3AuPwu — ICC (@ICC) August 14, 2021

In his column, Lloyd praised England’s fightback on Day 2 but added that Rory Burns’ wicket late in the day was disappointing.

“England's fightback on the second day of the second Test of the series against India at Lord's was soured by the late departure of Rory Burns. James Anderson took a five-for to wrap up the India tail, and while Dom Sibley and Haseeb Hameed were dismissed in successive deliveries, Burns and Root fought back with a fine partnership. That was, at least, until the opener was given lbw late in the day, leaving England 119-3 at the close, 245 runs behind India and with just seven wickets remaining.”

Rishabh Pant tried to persuade Virat Kohli against taking DRS

While England fought hard on Day 2 at Lord’s, India kicked themselves in the foot by burning two lbw reviews in a desperate attempt to get England captain Joe Root's wicket. Mohammed Siraj was the bowler on both occasions.

After the first review was wasted, Rishabh Pant tried to stop Indian captain Virat Kohli from taking the second. However, the skipper ignored the wicketkeeper’s views and went ahead with the DRS. India ended up losing their second review as well. Both times, the ball was clearly missing the stumps.

Joe Root batting steadily on 48* as England go to stumps at 119/3 on Day 2 of the Lord’s Test.#WTC23 | #ENGvIND | https://t.co/rhWT865o91 pic.twitter.com/DejYKw7p2g — ICC (@ICC) August 13, 2021

The video of Rishabh Pant trying to persuade Kohli against taking the DRS has gone viral on social media.

Edited by Diptanil Roy