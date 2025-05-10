"It's up to the selection committee and the CIC" - Mumbai secretary breaks silence on Yashasvi Jaiswal's shocking U-turn amid IPL 2025

Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) secretary Abhay Hadap has said that the decision to allow Indian opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal to play for Mumbai again rests on the shoulders of the state selection committee and the Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC). Hadap also confirmed that the southpaw had sent an email to the MCA, wishing to return to play for Mumbai again.

Ad

Hadap said that Jaiswal was yet to hand over MCA's No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the Goa Cricket Association.

"He [Jaiswal] sent us an email on Thursday evening stating that he had curtailed his plans to shift his family to Goa and said, ‘Now, I intend to play for Mumbai’. He also mentioned in his email that he is yet to hand over the NOC issued by the MCA to the Goa Cricket Association and the BCCI."

Ad

Trending

“It’s now up to Mumbai’s Selection Committee and Cricket Improvement Committee [CIC] to decide on Jaiswal’s Mumbai future,” Hadap told Mid-Day.

Goa Cricket Association secretary Shamba Naik Dessai said that the association had considered Jaiswal's decision to return to play for Mumbai.

“Considering Jaiswal’s busy schedule, he understands that he may not be available to play for Goa, and in that scenario, we would then be left with one guest player short. So, given there’s a mutual understanding between the both of us, we consider his decision,” he said.

Ad

Yashasvi Jaiswal makes U-turn, one month after switching states to Goa

Just over a month after deciding to move from Mumbai to Goa for the 2025-26 domestic season, Yashasvi Jaiswal did a U-turn and expressed interest in continuing to represent Mumbai in domestic cricket. The southpaw requested the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to nullify his NOC as he wished to continue playing for the 42-time Ranji Trophy champions.

Ad

Jaiswal had cited that getting a leadership role at Goa was one of the reasons for him to leave Mumbai. He had admitted that it had been very difficult decision for him to leave Mumbai and move to a different state.

The left-handed batter debuted for Mumbai in 2019 and has scored 3712 runs in 36 first-class matches with 12 fifties and 13 hundreds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️