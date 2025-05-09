Yashasvi Jaiswal makes stunning u-turn amid IPL 2025 after leaving Mumbai for Goa: Reports

Team India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal has had a change of heart regarding his decision to leave the Mumbai domestic team and represent Goa from the 2025-26 campaign. The opener has requested the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to nullify his No Objection Certificate (NOC) as he wishes to continue to play for the domestic heavyweights.

Jaiswal, in a shocking move, had sought an NOC from the MCA, wishing for a move to Goa cricket. The opening batter was reportedly offered the leadership position by the domestic team, who were promoted to the Elite Division of the Ranji trophy after their success in the Plate Group.

“Goa has thrown me a new opportunity and has offered me a leadership role. My first goal will be to do well for India and whenever I’m not on national duty, I will be playing for Goa and try to make them go deep into the tournament. This was an (important) opportunity which came my way and I just took it,” Jaiswal had told The Indian Express in April.

However, the youngster, has now requested the MCA to withdraw the NOC as he no longer wishes to shift his base to Goa.

“I the undersigned would request your goodself to consider my request in withdrawing my NOC given to me as I had some family plans in shifting to Goa which for now has been curtailed ! So I sincerely request MCA to allow me to play for Mumbai this season ! I have not submitted the NOC to BCCI nor to Goa Cricket Association,” Jaiswal wrote in email to MCA, mentioned in a report by The Indian Express.

The report mentions that the MCA are yet to come to a decision regarding Jaiswal's request.

After the NOC was granted, Jaiswal was not part of MCA's plans. He was not part of the Mumbai T20 League like the rest of his domestic teammates like Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, and Ajinkya Rahane among others.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has represented Mumbai since his youth cricket days

The left-handed batter burst onto the scene after piling on runs at junior level in the Mumbai cricket divisions. He eventually earned a call-up for the domestic side, which led to bigger things like an IPL stint with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and eventually a national call-up as well.

Jaiswal represented Mumbai during the second half of the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season after the BCCI's directive of prioritising domestic cricket. He scored 4 and 26 in the five-wicket loss to Jammu and Kashmir in the Elite Group A clash.

