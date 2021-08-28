“It's a simple plan” – Ollie Robinson on bowling to Virat Kohli

Ollie Robinson has endured a rollercoaster ride in recent months, with his role in England’s win over India at Headingley being the highest point of his international career. He has now dismissed Virat Kohli twice in his four-Test career, with the latest instance coming on Saturday.

The 27-year-old Sussex pacer starred in his first win for England and bagged the Player of the Match award after returning with figures of 7 for 81. This is England’s first Test win in eight matches after suffering five defeats.

In the post-match presentation ceremony, a delighted Ollie Robinson revealed his bowling plans to test Virat Kohli. The Indian skipper was well set on 55 before falling after nicking a delivery to the slips.

“It’s nice to get him [Virat Kohli], after he got me for two fours in the over – its’ a simple plan to Virat, fourth and fifth stump, get it to angle away, and hope he nicks it and he did,” said Ollie Robinson.

James Anderson had already got the better of the Indian captain a couple of times with this same approach. In fact, the area outside the off-stump has been among Virat Kohli’s rare weaknesses, leading to his downfall on multiple occasions.

The lanky English pacer wrecked India’s middle order with a fifer at Headingley.



Tune into Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN), Sony Ten 4 (TAM, TEL) & SonyLIV (https://t.co/AwcwLCPFGm ) now! 📺#ENGvINDOnlyOnSonyTen #BackOurBoys #Robinson pic.twitter.com/6h3axD70hd — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) August 28, 2021

An honor to bowl alongside James Anderson: Ollie Robinson

James Anderson speaks to Ollie Robinson during a Test match.

Ollie Robinson has had an eventful year, from making his Test debut to facing a ban to leading the bowling attack with the legendary James Anderson.

Despite a brilliant debut against New Zealand at Headingley in June, Ollie Robinson was hit with a ban from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for racist comments he made on Twitter in the past.

In the absence of Stuart Broad and Ben Stokes, the youngster had to step up in the Lord’s Test, sharing the new ball with Anderson. Speaking on the experience of bowling alongside the senior player, Ollie Robinson said:

“It’s a dream, to be honest, to get a Man of the Match award in my first win for England. I enjoyed bowling here before, and it’s nice to use the conditions here, so I’m happy to get a five-for here. To bowl with Jimmy and learn from him is an honour. It has only improved my game. I keep learning and trying to be as good as possible and hopefully keep opening the bowling with him.”

Ollie Robinson has 23 wickets from four Tests at an average of 17.65 and a strike rate of 41.4. Having bowled in just eight innings, Robinson already has two five-wicket hauls and has a knack for picking quality batters.

He has dismissed Rishabh Pant four times and Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma twice. Robinson has also got the better of KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson once each.

Ollie Robinson is a very good Test bowler. Averaging 19, having already dismissed Kane Williamson, Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ross Taylor, Rohit Sharma. Has arrived in international cricket with a very grooved method for taking a lot of red ball wickets in England — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) August 28, 2021

Edited by Ritwik Kumar