"It’s something that would have been forced upon me" - Richard Gleeson admits he contemplated retirement due to stress fracture

England's latest debutant Richard Gleeson has revealed that he almost retired from professional cricket in 2020 after struggling to recover from a back injury. While the veteran speedster expressed disappointment at England's 49-run loss to India in the second T20I, he said it was a great start to his international career.

Gleeson, who was one of the two replacements for England in the second T20I at Edgbaston, made an instant impact. The 34-year-old dismissed Rohit Sharma for his first international wicket. He followed it up by delivering a double-wicket maiden, which included scalps of Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant.

Speaking after the game, Gleeson reflected on the stress fracture in his lower back, stating that retirement could have been the only way out. The veteran also admitted that he never expected to play for England and perform well.

"It wasn’t me contemplating retirement. It’s something that would have been forced upon me. The recovery was a long, slow process. Unfortunately because of my age, it takes a little bit longer to heal from things like that. But playing again makes it all worthwhile," the right-arm bowler said, as quoted by BT Sport.

He continued:

"Just getting back out in the park and playing for Lancs was what my aim was and to do that was great. And then to do well was even better. But this wasn’t even anywhere near my radar.

"So to get the nod first of all, and then to actually go and perform as well, even better. It’s all about winning games of cricket at the end of the day so it’s disappointing to lose but on a personal note it was a great start.”

The Lancashire paceman ended up with figures of 4-1-15-3 as England restricted India to 170-8 in 20 overs. However, the home side crashed to 121 in reply as they kept losing wickets regularly. Moeen Ali top scored for the hosts with 35.

"I just want to keep playing cricket and enjoying it, and playing for as long as I can" - Richard Gleeson

Richard Gleeson celebrates Rishabh Pant's wicket. (Credits: Getty)

With the T20 World Cup on the horizon, Richard Gleeson said he is not looking too far ahead and wants to keep playing for as long as possible.

"You want to play in the big occasions, don’t you? So, yeah, why not? I’ll just look towards the next game and go from that, I think. England selection wasn’t on my radar. It was just to play the highest standard that I could. I just want to keep playing cricket and enjoying it, and playing for as long as I can. Who knows? If I keep performing, anything could happen."

The third and final T20I will take place on July 10 in Nottingham and England will look to gain a consolation win ahead of the ODI series.

