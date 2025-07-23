"It's something that I deeply regret now" - England star breaks silence on gambling ban ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

England fast bowler Brydon Carse recently opened up on receiving a three-month ban last year for breaching the England and Wales Cricket Board's gambling regulations. The 29-year-old admitted that he regrets his actions, but emphasized that it will make him stronger.

It is worth mentioning that Carse was revealed to have placed 303 bets on matches he was not involved in between 2017 and 2019. He disclosed that the gambling started due to boredom after he was on the sidelines due to multiple stress fractures.

Speaking to former England cricketer Michael Atherton, Carse said in a video released by Sky Sports on YouTube (at 12:25):

"Six-seven years ago, I had back-to-back stress fractures. I wasn't playing a great deal; I spent a lot of time at home on my own while my housemates were away, playing cricket. And to be completely honest, I cannot even remember a large proportion of them, and probably thought at the time, this doesn't even really matter because I don't know what I'm going to become, and I'm so far away from being the cricketer that I would like to be. So, I think there was a lot of that."

Carse also spoke about what went through his mind when his gambling activities came back to haunt him in 2024. He remarked:

"There's no denying that when all of that stuff surfaced, I was actually on my way down to play a game for Durham at Warwickshire, and my heart sunk. (I was) trying to piece together what had happened six-seven years ago.

"But I think that whole process that I went through and the support that I had from Durham and England, and the lessons that I learned, I'm a firm believer that everything does happen for a reason, and I've often said that. It's something that I deeply regret now, but I think it's something that, going forward in my playing career and away from cricket, I feel will make me stronger."

Carse has picked up nine wickets across six innings in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between England and India. The lower-order batter also has a half-century to his name in the series. He played a 56-run knock in the first innings at Lord's, London, in the third Test.

"I feel like he knows me inside out" - Brydon Carse on England captain Ben Stokes' role in his career after gambling ban

During the same interview, Brydon Carse stated that England Test captain Ben Stokes has played a pivotal role in his resurgence following the three-month ban. He commented that he has great respect for the talismanic all-rounder and suggested that the two shared a great friendship.

Speaking about his relationship with Stokes, he said:

"He's certainly been pivotal in everything that I've gone about on the field and off the field, and someone that I respect and someone that I'm very thankful for the relationship and friendship that I have with him. The relationship that we have, I feel like he knows me inside out. He knows what makes me tick on the field. He has very honest conversations with me."

Meanwhile, England currently lead the five-match series 2-1. The home side announced their playing XI in advance for the fourth Test, and Carse retained his position in the team. The match kicks off at Old Trafford, Manchester, on Wednesday, July 23.

