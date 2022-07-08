"It's something we aren't proud of" - Rohit Sharma vouches to come back as a better fielding unit in 2nd T20I

Team India captain Rohit Sharma stressed that they need to get better as a fielding unit despite a convincing win in the first T20I against England by 50 runs at Edgbaston on Thursday.

The visitors dropped as many as six catches overall in the series opener. Fortunately, it didn't cost them much as the bowlers continuously created opportunities and kept the English batters under the pump.

The Indian captain admitted that they were sloppy on the field and needed to work on it ahead of the next game. Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Rohit Sharma said:

"We were sloppy in the field - we should have taken those three catches. We want to set high standards; it's something we aren't proud of but we'll look to work on it and come back stronger."

India set a target of 198 runs, riding on Hardik Pandya's maiden T20I fifty and then bundled the hosts out for 148 runs in 19.3 overs. Pandya was just as useful with the ball and picked up four wickets, while debutant Arshdeep Singh and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal returned with two scalps apiece to derail England's chase.

The Indian skipper seemed mighty impressed with Pandya's all-round performance, especially with his bowling. The Baroda all-rounder racked up some good pace and hit the right line and lengths to keep the English batters on their toes.

He added:

"The way he's prepared himself from the IPL till now, it's been wonderful. What I was impressed with was his bowling. He's been wanting to do well for a while and he used his variations well. Not to forget how he batted as well."

Incidentally, he has been in breathtaking form since his return to competitive cricket during IPL 2022. He led the Gujarat Titans (GT) to the elusive title in their maiden campaign and has continued the form in international cricket.

"There's a certain approach we want to take in the powerplay" - Rohit Sharma on their attacking approach

The Indian batters showed aggressive intent in the first game and didn't shy away from playing their shots despite losing wickets.

Rohit Sharma highlighted that there is a specific template they want to follow in this format and it is important that everyone is aligned to that mindset.

He said:

"You've got to make use of the first six overs. There's a certain approach we want to take in the Powerplay. Sometimes it comes off, sometimes it doesn't but you've got to keep backing yourself to do it again and again. That's why sport is so challenging since you have to keep doing it again.

"The whole batting unit needs to come together and understand which direction the team wants to go. The guys seem to know that well."

India will hope to keep the winning momentum going and wrap up the T20I series in their next outing on Saturday (July 9) at Edgbaston.

