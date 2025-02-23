“It’s a sorry situation for him” - Sanjay Manjrekar's blunt take on India playing 11 vs Pakistan in 2025 Champions Trophy

Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar shared his take regarding Team India's wicketkeeping conundrum ahead of the high-octane Champions Trophy 2025 Group A clash with Pakistan. The Men in Blue have affirmed their faith in KL Rahul as their first choice, leaving Rishabh Pant on the bench for quite some time now.

The southpaw was named in Team India's squad for the England ODI series and the Champions Trophy but has failed to avail an opportunity despite being classified consistently as a left-handed X-Factor. Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir has already asserted that Rishabh Pant will have to wait for his chance.

KL Rahul has had to come in at No. 6 in the new setup, with left-handed Axar Patel promoted in the batting order to maintain the left-hand-right-hand combination in the middle overs. The Karnataka wicketkeeper put in a solid shift with both gloves and bat in Team India's recent six-wicket win over Bangladesh.

Manjrekar said Team India might not be looking to make any changes to their winning combination, meaning that Pant will have to warm the bench yet again.

“India were pretty good (against Bangladesh), most boxes got ticked. I don’t see drastic changes if the pitch doesn’t demand. Kuldeep (Yadav) needs a little more game time. Rahul got some runs, so I don’t think any new wicketkeeper-batter is going to replace him," Manjrekar said in a virtual interaction with JioHotstar (via News 18).

“Till Rahul is contributing, Pant will stay out but Pant is a rare talent for India. It’s a sorry situation for him," he added.

Rishabh Pant has played a solitary ODI since his return from a lengthy injury layoff last year. He was part of the third ODI against Sri Lanka in August 2024, scoring six runs off nine deliveries.

Rishabh Pant misses training ahead of India-Pakistan clash due to a viral infection

During the pre-match press conference on Saturday, February 22, Team India vice-captain Shubman Gill revealed that Rishabh Pant had missed training because of a viral infection. The flamboyant player had even copped a blow from a Hardik Pandya delivery in the nets ahead of the tournament but was available for selection for the clash against Bangladesh.

“Firstly, Rishabh is, I think, down with viral; that is why he did not come for practice," Gill told reporters (via ANI News).

Team India's clash with Pakistan is scheduled for Sunday, February 23, at the Dubai International Stadium.

