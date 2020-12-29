"It's a special feeling" - Tim Southee after taking 300th Test wicket for New Zealand

Tim Southee is determined to keep getting better as he edges towards the tail-end of his career. The New Zealand pacer took his 300th Test wicket on Tuesday, putting his country on the cusp of victory in the first Test against Pakistan.

He becomes only the third bowler in New Zealand history to reach 300 wickets, after Sir Richard Hadlee and Daniel Vettori. After the day's play, Tim Southee spoke about the milestone and his desire to keep on improving, even at the age of 32.

"It's special, and obviously not many people have been able to do it and the two that have, they are two of our greatest-ever cricketers - so it's nice to be in that bracket with those guys. When I was a kid, all I wanted to do was play cricket for New Zealand and I guess to sit here after a reasonable time of doing that and achieving a couple of things along the way," said the New Zealand pacer.

"One thing that's never changed is, I guess, the drive and the determination to keep getting better and keep learning. Just because you've played a number of Test matches doesn't mean you can't continue to learn," Tim Southee said.

Tim Southee looking to James Anderson, Ross Taylor for inspiration

Tim Southee is determined to keep playing for as long as he can maintain the standards

Tim Southee, who celebrated his 32nd birthday earlier this month, said he would like to keep on playing for as long as he can. He revealed he is looking at England fast-bowler James Anderson for inspiration.

The England veteran is still going strong and is one of the world's best pace bowlers, even at the age of 38. Anderson is also one of just two active fast-bowlers with more wickets than Southee.

Southee said he will continue playing as long as he can maintain the standards that have helped him become one of New Zealand's best-ever bowlers.

"I just turned 32 the other day. So I think people think I'm probably a little bit older than I am. But it's something I love doing. You look at the likes of James Anderson, still able to achieve what he's achieving at the age of 38, Ross [Taylor] as well, the way he seems to be getting better and better with age as well. So it's just a number. So long as you can maintain those standards that are required at this level, then, you know, I'd like to continue to play," he said.

For now, Tim Southee will be aiming to continue his excellent run of form and help lead New Zealand to victory in their first Test match against Pakistan. Going into the fifth day's play, the Kiwis need to pick up seven more wickets to clinch the win.