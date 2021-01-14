“It’s not all about technique at international level” – Vikram Rathour responds to query on Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw

Indian batting coach Vikram Rathour made it clear that 'technique' isn't the most important factor to survive in international cricket. Rathour was under fire after the side was bowled out for a record low of 36 runs in the first Test against Australia at Adelaide.

However, India bounced back and impressed in the last two Tests with valiant batting efforts. The technique of players like Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw in Australian conditions, though, still remains a concern.

With a string of injuries hampering the Indian side, Agarwal and Shaw are in contention to start during the Brisbane Test. On the eve of the fourth Test at Brisbane, Vikram Rathour emphasised the other factors required to be successful in international cricket.

While addressing the reporters, Vikram Rathour spoke on the role of technique in international cricket.

"Anything (batting technique of Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal) can be rectified. But, it also depends on how much importance we give to technique in international cricket," said Vikram Rathour.

"Is technique important? Yes, it is. But it’s more about your decision-making, how committed you are, how you handle pressure and your character. It’s all these things combined that translate to performances," explained Rathour.

Mayank Agarwal, who made an impressive debut in Australia in the 2018-19 tour, has been a shadow of his former self. The batsman could only manage scores 17, 9, 0 and 5 in the first two Tests after which he was dropped for the Sydney Test.

Earlier, the talented Prithvi Shaw lost his place to his former U-19 World Cup teammate Shubman Gill after managing scores of 0 and 4 at the Adelaide Test.

No extra pressure if you are playing in one format: Vikram Rathour

Vikram Rahtour also dismissed the notion that one-format specialists have more pressure on them. Responding to a question on the mounting performance pressure on Test specialists Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara, Vikram Rathour said:

“Playing one format gives you time to prepare. Pressure will always be there in international cricket. But there’s no extra pressure if you are playing in one format."

“They (Pujara and Rahane) know their strengths. Their focus lies on performing and preparing for the formats they play," explained Vikram Rathour.

Unlike the first three Tests, Team India have not announced their XI for the Brisbane Test on the eve of the match due to injury concerns. Many of the injured players are being monitored, and the team management hadn’t finalised the line-up for the final Test of the series.