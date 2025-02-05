"It's such a tough chat to have" - Former South Africa pacer on how India can manage Jasprit Bumrah's workload

Team India speedster Jasprit Bumrah's injury scare ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy has concerned many fans. Former South Africa pacer Vernon Philander believes that the Indian team management should find a way to manage the star bowler's workload in between tournaments.

He suggested that managing Bumrah's workload won't be easy, given that the Mumbai Indians (MI) would want him to feature in all matches in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Philander reckoned that having a conversation with the ace fast bowler about resting wouldn't be easy as he would be keen to play most matches.

Speaking during a media interaction on the sidelines of SA20 2025, Philander said (quoted as saying by Hindustan Times):

Trending

"Overall, if you look at the amount of games that India plays, obviously over the calendar year, that load is quite massive,. I think it's more about how the Indian management manage him. I would say, you look at a guy like Jasprit Bumrah, and you want him to be playing all the key series, all the key tournaments. So they have to manage his workload in between tournaments."

"With IPL coming up, you want a player like him to be available for most games but how do you manage him throughout the IPL season? So I would say you perhaps want to look at playing him in all the main features and give other bowlers an opportunity in less important matches. But again, it's such a tough chat to have, because as a bowler, you want to go out there, you know, there's records to be broken, so you want to keep playing," he added.

Jasprit Bumrah sustained a back injury during the fifth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Test series last month and has been out of action since. While he has been included in India's preliminary squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy, it remains to be seen if he can regain full fitness in time.

"It's high risk" - Ravi Shastri urges India not to rush Jasprit Bumrah's return for 2025 Champions Trophy

Former India cricketer and head coach Ravi Shastri opined that Jasprit Bumrah's absence could dent India's chances of winning the 2025 Champions Trophy. He, however, urged the team management not to rush the seamer's return.

Speaking on the ICC review, Shastri said:

"I think it's high risk. There's too much big cricket coming up for India. And at this stage of his career, I think he's too precious to be just called on for one game out of the blue and asked to deliver. The expectations will be so much. They'll think that he'll come in straight away and set the world on fire."

"It's never that easy when you come back from injury. Bumrah not fit will reduce India's chances [of winning the Champions Trophy] by 30%, literally by 30-35%. With a fully fit Bumrah playing, you are guaranteed of those death overs," he added.

Expand Tweet

Jasprit Bumrah was in terrific form last year. The 31-year-old was recently named the ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year and the Test Cricketer of the Year for 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news