"It's tough to understand why Shubman allowed Siraj" - Mohammad Kaif questions India's tactics on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Mohammad Kaif was unimpressed by Team India captain Shubman Gill's tactics on Day 2 of the side's ongoing Lord's Test against England in London. The Indian bowlers complained about the second new ball after bowling just 10.3 overs with it, following which the ball was changed in the 91st over of the innings.

Pacer Mohammad Siraj, who was bowling the over, was visibly upset with the replacement ball as it looked older than the previous one. Kaif opined that the visitors should have been more patient instead of requesting a different ball.

He remarked that India's ploy backfired and pointed out that Bumrah had picked up three wickets with the first ball in the morning session. The former India batter wrote on X:

"Indians showing little patience with ball. Ball change after Bumrah's three wickets backfires. Swing gone, it's tough to understand why Shubman allowed Siraj to change ball."

It is worth mentioning that Bumrah bowled a fiery spell on Day 3, removing Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Chris Woakes in quick succession. However, the movement significantly reduced after the ball change.

The broadcaster showed a graphic that claimed that the total movement dropped to 1.3° from 2.2° after the ball was changed. The replacement ball, too, didn't last long, and there was another ball change in the 99th over.

"Shubman at gully should have been closer" - Mohammad Kaif on India missing a chance to dismiss Ollie Pope for a duck on Day 1 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Mohammad Kaif highlighted Shubman Gill's tactical error on the opening day of the ongoing Test as well. He suggested that the Indian captain should have stood a couple of steps closer at gully when pace-bowling all-rounder Nitish Reddy was bowling.

Ollie Pope walked out to bat in the 14th over. He attempted to drive a full-length ball outside the off stump from Nitsh on the very first ball. The ball took the edge and went towards Gill at gully.

However, it didn't carry to him completely and ended up being a missed opportunity. Kaif opined that Pope would have been out for a golden duck if Gill had gotten his position right.

The cricketer-turned-commentator wrote on X:

"Shubman at gully should have been closer. At Nitish Reddy's pace the ball wouldn't carry that far. Cricket is a game of small margins and sharp thinking. Ollie Pope would have gone for a duck."

After getting a reprieve on the first ball, Pope ended up scoring 44 runs and formed a 109-run partnership for the third wicket with Joe Root.

