"It's typical of Pakistan" - Ian Chappell on Babar Azam relinquishing captaincy after 2023 World Cup

Former Australian captain Ian Chappell feels it was unfortunately typical of Pakistan to have some drama heading into an away series. Pakistan will take on Australia in a three-Test series down under, starting on December 14 in Perth.

Following a dismal 2023 World Cup campaign, Babar Azam relinquished captaincy in all three formats. Shan Masood has been appointed the Test captain, while Shaheen Afridi will take over the leadership duties in T20Is.

Masood is Pakistan's ninth Test captain in the last 14 years and will aim to lead the side to their first-ever Test series win in Australia.

Speaking on the Wide World of Sports Outside the Rope, Chappell empathized with Babar, calling him an excellent cricketer.

"Yeah that's a pity, I think Babar's a very good player. He's not leaving the Pakistan side and maybe they can find a better captain. But it's typical of Pakistan, they change captains (frequently)," Chappell said.

Despite the criticism, Babar Azam boasts an impressive record as Pakistan's captain, with 78 wins and 44 losses in 134 games across formats. The side also became the No.1 ranked ODI team in the recent Asia Cup.

However, a dismal ending to the continental tournament followed by a fifth-place finish in the World Cup had several calling out Babar for his questionable captaincy.

"Problem with Pakistan is they don't have a great record in Australia" - Ian Chappell

Pakistan has struggled against Australia in Tests.

Ian Chappell warned Pakistan with a reminder of the horrendous Test record in Australia ahead of the upcoming series down under.

Pakistan suffered a 0-2 hammering the last time they toured Australia in 2019/20, having not tasted victory in their previous five Tests between the sides.

The latest Test series between the teams was a massive occasion, with the Aussies traveling to Pakistan for the first time since 1999. However, the hosts lost the three-match series 0-1.

"The problem with Pakistan is they don't have a great record in Australia, even when they had good sides who could bat and bowl. They've got some good quickies at the moment but the bounce of Australian pitches has always troubled them," said Chappell.

Chappell added:

"If you look at the Australian side, they might be on the wane a bit, particularly when Warner goes but they've still got a very good attack and it's a good pace attack. Starc, Cummins, Hazlewood, those blokes will worry Pakistan with that extra bounce," stated Chappell.

Overall, the Aussies hold a massive 34-15 advantage in the 69 Tests between them, including winning nine of the last 12 series.

Following the opening Test in Perth, Pakistan will play in the Boxing Day and the New Year's Test at the MCG and SCG, respectively.