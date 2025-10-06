"It's unacceptable in modern-day ODI cricket" - Aakash Chopra on India's problems after win in IND vs PAK Women's World Cup 2025 clash

Former India player Aakash Chopra has highlighted some of the Indian team's problems after their Women's World Cup 2025 win against Pakistan. He noted that the Women in Blue batters aren't converting their starts into big scores and are playing too many dot balls.

India thrashed Pakistan by 88 runs in Colombo on Sunday, October 5. Harmanpreet Kaur and company set the Women in Green a 248-run target after being asked to bat first before bowling them out for 159.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener pointed out the batting concerns for the Women in Blue ahead of their next clash against South Africa.

"The upcoming challenges will be much bigger. Everyone is getting starts, but no one is making big scores, and that, in my opinion, is a problem. Whether it's Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Pratika Rawal or Jemimah Rodrigues, everyone got a start. In fact, even Harleen Deol, two forties but not a single fifty," Chopra said (1:50).

"You have managed it for now, but it won't happen every time. So one thing India need to rectify is that whoever gets a start makes a big score. There were 173 dot balls. It's unacceptable in modern-day ODI cricket. You shouldn't do this. Find singles, you can't play so many dot balls," he added.

Harleen Deol top-scored for India with a 65-ball 46 in their Women's World Cup 2025 clash against Pakistan. Although each of the other top seven batters played at least 30 balls, they couldn't convert their starts into substantial efforts.

"She was absolutely gold dust" - Aakash Chopra lauds Kranti Goud's spell in IND vs PAK Women's World Cup 2025 clash

Kranti Goud delivered a penetrative and economical spell against Pakistan. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra lauded Kranti Goud for bowling a potent spell in India's Women's World Cup 2025 clash against Pakistan

"Kranti Goud was the Player of the Match against Pakistan, and it was only her second World Cup game. She bowled a 10-over spell and picked up three wickets. She even asked Harmanpreet Kaur for a second slip and got a wicket there. She was absolutely gold dust," he said (3:30).

While praising the other bowlers for doing a decent job, the cricketer-turned-commentator added that the lack of a genuine sixth bowling option in the playing XI could prove to be an issue against formidable teams like South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia.

"Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana and Shree Charani also did their job with the ball. Renuka Thakur - wicketless but just 29 runs in 10 overs. However, the truth is that a sixth bowler is not there. You will need it when you play against SENA countries. So figure out a way to get a sixth bowler. The room for improvement is massive for India," Chopra observed.

Kranti Goud was chosen as the Player of the Match for her spell of 3/20 in 10 overs. Deepti Sharma (3/45 in nine overs) and Sneh Rana (2/38 in eight overs) were the other wicket-takers for India, with two Pakistan batters getting run out.

