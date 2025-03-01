“It’s about winning matches” - Sanjay Manjrekar picks best ever ODI batter between Virat Kohli & Sachin Tendulkar during 2025 Champions Trophy

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has shared his thoughts on the debate between Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli as the greatest ODI batter. The cricketer-turned-broadcaster praised both players while distinguishing Kohli from Tendulkar in superior consistency in handling high-pressure run-chases.

In a discussion on Star Sports, Manjrekar acknowledged that Tendulkar had every skill required to excel in the game. However, he stressed that Kohli’s record in finishing matches surpasses that of Tendulkar. The 59-year-old former batter explained that Kohli’s ability to consistently deliver in crucial moments gives him the edge. He said: (via India Today)

"One major difference between the two is that I think Virat Kohli is a better chaser than Sachin Tendulkar. Tendulkar liked batting first and Tendulkar perhaps was a certainty that he was not going to get out against the new ball. But, it's about winning matches.”

"Virat will have a number of matches where he has chased down the target and has stayed on till the end. Tendulkar has a few matches but not the numbers that Virat Kohli has. But apart from that, Tendulkar had everything. But one area where Virat Kohli is better than the God of Cricket is chasing runs,” he concluded.

Sachin Tendulkar accumulated 8,720 runs while chasing targets in 232 innings, with 26 not outs, at an average of 42.33. This includes 52 half-centuries and 17 centuries.

In contrast, Virat Kohli has scored 7,979 runs in 158 innings while chasing, with 34 not outs, at an impressive average of 64.35, along with 40 half-centuries and 28 centuries.

Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record to become the fastest to 14,000 ODI runs

During India’s Group stage match against Pakistan on February 23 in the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy, Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 100, leading India to a six-wicket victory.

In doing so, he became the fastest player to reach 14,000 ODI runs, accomplishing the feat in just 287 innings and surpassing the previous record held by Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar, who achieved it in 350 innings.

The Delhi-born cricketer has now played in 299 ODIs for India, accumulating 14,085 runs at an impressive average of 58.20, including 73 fifties and a record 51 hundreds.

