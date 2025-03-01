Mohammed Shami knocks over Virat Kohli’s middle stump ahead of IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy match [Watch]

India's star pacer Mohammed Shami shattered former captain Virat Kohli's middle stump during a practice session on Friday, February 28. This came ahead of India’s final group-stage match in the 2025 Champions Trophy, scheduled against New Zealand on Sunday, March 2, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The Men in Blue have made an impressive start to the tournament, securing their spot in the semi-finals alongside the Black Caps from Group A, following wins over Bangladesh and Pakistan in their first two games.

Ahead of their match against New Zealand, India took to the practice field on Friday, where Shami bowled a perfect delivery that uprooted Virat Kohli’s middle stump.

Here’s a video of the moment (via ICC's official Instagram account):

The Indian pacer made an impressive start to the tournament, taking a five-wicket haul in the opening match against Bangladesh and finishing with figures of 5-53.

However, in the game against Pakistan, the 34-year-old went wicketless and briefly left the field after the fifth over of the innings due to a niggle. He later returned and bowled eight overs in the match.

Now, ahead of the game against New Zealand, Shami has received some valuable practice in the nets, providing a major boost for the Men in Blue.

Mohammed Shami is the leading wicket-taker for India in ICC ODI events

Mohammed Shami holds the record for the most wickets taken by an Indian in ICC ODI tournaments. The 34-year-old has claimed 60 wickets in 20 innings, while former pacer Zaheer Khan follows closely behind with 59 wickets in 32 innings.

Javagal Srinath ranks third with 47 wickets in 35 innings. Ravindra Jadeja is fourth with 43 wickets in 32 innings and Jasprit Bumrah completes the top five with 42 wickets in 25 innings.

Overall, Shami has featured in 105 ODIs for India, taking 202 wickets at an average of 23.85 and a strike rate of 25.6. With an economy rate of 5.57, he has also recorded six five-wicket hauls in his career.

