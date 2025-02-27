Mohammed Shami goes fishing, enjoys a feast ahead of IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy match [In Pictures]

Team India pacer Mohammed Shami went fishing ahead of the next Champions Trophy 2025 match against New Zealand, which will be played on Sunday, March 2. The speedster caught fish and enjoyed a feast to make the most out of the week-long break in Dubai.

Sharing a post on X, Shami captioned the post:

"Enjoying a serene day on the water, embracing the tranquility of nature while waiting for the perfect catch."

Mohammed Shami recently revealed he lost nine kilograms and has been eating once a day since 2015 to stay in shape. Speaking about his fitness journey, the 34-year-old told Star Sports (via NDTV):

"I have lost nine kg. The most difficult thing is challenging oneself. When you are such a situation (recovering from injury), I was at the NCA and my weight was 90kg. The best part is that I don't crave for tasty food, I don't have sweets. I stay away from a lot of things which one should not have."

"As far as biryani is concerned, sometimes cheat meal toh chalta hai. To mera yeh chalta hai toh kya dikkat hai. Since 2015, I only have one meal per day. I only do dinner, no breakfast or lunch. It is very difficult but once you get used to it then it's easy," Shami added.

The remarks came following Mohammed Shami's fifer against Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy 2025 clash on March 20.

The speedster is key to India's success in the tournament since 2024 T20 World Cup hero Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out due to a back injury. Shami, in particular, will be keen to repeat his 2023 ODI World Cup heroics in the Champions Trophy. The Bengal pacer had bagged the most wickets in the last ODI World Cup.

"Shami cannot survive without mutton" - Former India player on Mohammed Shami's love for non-vegetarian foods

In a recent interview, India spinner Amit Mishra revealed Mohammed Shami's love for mutton. The 42-year-old said (via Mint):

"Shami can bear everything, but Shami cannot survive without mutton. He can tolerate it for one day, you will see him agitated on the second day, and will lose his mind on the third. If he (Shami) doesn't eat 1kg mutton daily, his bowling speed will reduce by upto 15 kmph."

Mohammed Shami might be rested against the Kiwis since India have already qualified for the Champions Trophy semi-final.

