"Progress everyday"- Jasprit Bumrah after starting bowling in nets on road to recovery ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

Ace Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah recently commenced bowling practice in the nets after an injury layoff ahead of IPL 2025. He has been on the sidelines since early January when he sustained a back injury during the fifth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in Sydney.

It forced him to miss subsequent white-ball series against England and the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy. In Bumrah's absence, Mohammed Shami, Harshit Rana, and Hardik Pandya have been handling India's pace department in the multi-national tournament.

Jasprit Bumrah took to his official Instagram handle on Thursday (February 27) and gave a positive update to fans by sharing a video. In it, the ace speedster could be seen bowling with his usual run-up in the nets.

Bumrah captioned the post:

"Progress everyday."

You can watch the video below:

"Always a privilege when you get such an honor" - Jasprit Bumrah on receiving the ICC Cricketer of the Year 2024 award

Jasprit Bumrah traveled to Dubai last Sunday and was in attendance for the Champions Trophy match between India and Pakistan. Ahead of that match, ICC Chairman Jay Shah presented the pacer with the ICC awards he won for his performances in 2024. The 31-year-old was named ICC Cricketer of the Year and Test Cricketer of the Year for 2024. He also earned a place in Test and T20I teams of the year.

Reflecting on his feelings after receiving the awards, Bumrah said (via ICC):

"It feels really good. As a child, I'd seen some of my childhood heroes win this (Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy) award. Always a privilege when you get such an honour. The T20 World Cup which we won is always going to be special and will be there in my mind."

He continued:

"Obviously, a lot of learnings in my mind in the year as well. We played a lot of Test cricket, we got to know a lot of different experiences, so yeah, I'm very happy and hopefully better things will follow."

Bumrah is expected to make a comeback to the field during IPL 2025 next month, representing the Mumbai Indians (MI).

