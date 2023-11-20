Anil Kumble stated that it was heartbreaking to see Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli end up on the losing side in the 2023 World Cup final between India and Australia in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Kumble believes that both Sharma and Kohli deserved to hold the coveted championship trophy, given that they performed admirably throughout the showpiece event.

"It is sad that the two of them couldn't hold the trophy at the end," Kumble said (45:19) during a discussion on ESPNcricinfo. "Those two players certainly stood up for India in every moment. It was Rohit giving India the start, and then Virat ensuring that India got the score that they eventually reached.

"To get to 50 ODI hundreds is a massive achievement. In all of that, I don't think any of that would count, but for having that World Cup trophy in your hand."

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli contributed significantly to the success of the Indian team in the 2023 World Cup. Sharma received widespread praise for his belligerent approach and finished with 597 runs from 11 innings.

Kohli, on the other hand, was the leading run-getter in the competition. He chalked up 765 runs at an average of over 95 and was named the Player of the Tournament.

India suffered a heartbreaking six-wicket loss in the summit clash, failing to defend a 241-run target. Australia clinched their sixth ODI World Cup trophy by halting the Men in Blue's juggernaut in the ultimate showdown.

"He has worked really hard, and it's not been easy"- Anil Kumble on Rahul Dravid

Anil Kumble also mentioned that Team India head coach Rahul Dravid has worked incredibly hard during his stint and deserved to win the ODI World Cup.

Kumble seemed unsure about Dravid's future as the coach of the national team and suggested that it was up to the legendary batter to decide.

He added (51:55):

"I would have loved to have him hold the World Cup trophy. He has worked really hard, and it's not been easy. It's not easy being an India coach. You're on the road all the time, and the focus is on you. I don't know yet (if he will continue as the head coach). It all depends on how he wakes up tomorrow morning and then decides."

Rahul Dravid's two-year contract came to an end with the conclusion of the World Cup. It remains to be seen if it is extended by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) or not.