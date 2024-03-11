"It has been said that don't think IPL is everything in your life" - Aakash Chopra on BCCI's Test cricket incentive scheme

Aakash Chopra reckons the BCCI's new Test cricket incentive scheme will ensure that players don't prioritize the IPL over representing the country in the longest format.

While announcing the annual contracts recently, the BCCI emphasized that players need to play first-class cricket when they are not playing for India. They also announced an incentive for Test cricket, with players supposed to get substantial money, apart from the Test match fee, based on the percentage of games they play.

Reflecting on the development in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that the move will dissuade players from prioritizing the IPL.

"Money is a motivating factor. When the IPL money is publically discussed so much, the upcoming generation already starts thinking that they have to play the IPL because you get a lot of money there. You will get the same amount of money in Test cricket now and you will get even more at times," he said (4:30).

"So now it has been said that don't think IPL is everything in your life. It is a good tournament but the attempt is that you shouldn't prioritize it and that you won't miss India's Test matches," cricketer-turned-commentator added.

Chopra noted that a player will earn ₹6 crore if he plays 10 Tests in a year. He added that he will have an annual earning of ₹13 crore if he has an IPL contract worth ₹7 crore. He pointed out that very few players have contracts worth ₹13 crore in the prestigious league.

"Cheteshwar Pujara - you played a little early, my brother" - Aakash Chopra

Cheteshwar Pujara is out of favor in Test cricket.

Aakash Chopra observed that Cheteshwar Pujara would have benefitted a lot had he been a part of the Test setup currently.

"Cheteshwar Pujara - you played a little early, my brother. If he had been a part of the team in this era, he would have played 10 matches every year, earned a lot, and I would have been very happy," he stated.

The former India opener concluded by terming the move a positive development.

"I am saying thumbs up with both hands for this thinking from the BCCI. Sixty lakh rupees per Test match - to date no country has given as much money to play Test cricket as India have decided to give, provided you play more than 75% of the matches for India in that season," he noted.

Chopra light-heartedly added that he too would have earned a lot had this incentive been given during his playing days. He highlighted that he was always part of the squad during his 10-Test career.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Poll : Is BCCI's Test cricket incentive scheme enough for dissuading players from prioritizing the IPL? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion