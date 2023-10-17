"It doesn't seem like Australia have come" - Aakash Chopra on the Aussies' unconvincing World Cup 2023 win vs Sri Lanka

Aakash Chopra has pointed out that Australia didn't look like their usual dominant selves even though they defeated Sri Lanka to register their first win in the ongoing World Cup.

Sri Lanka were strongly placed at 125 for no loss but were bowled out for 209 in Lucknow on Monday, October 16. Pat Cummins and Co. then lost five wickets while chasing a below-par target although they did win the game with almost 15 overs to spare to improve their net run rate.

Reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that Australia were struggling when Kusal Perera and Pathum Nissanka were stitching together their massive opening partnership. He stated (1:35):

"It doesn't seem like Australia have come. On a sad and disappointing note, even after they won, it felt like whether they were Australia, do they play like this, have they become such an ordinary team because when Sri Lanka came to bat, it didn't seem like a wicket would fall."

The former India opener pointed out that the five-time champions' desperation was evident from the first over itself. He explained:

"They took a DRS on the first ball itself. You took a DRS for lbw but it seemed like it was 'bat before the wicket' because the ball hit straight on the bat. A little desperation was seen and in the same over he gave a warning for a run-out at the non-striker's end. He could have might as well done it."

Australia took a leg-before review off the very first delivery against Nissanka but replays showed that the ball hit the bat first. Mitchell Starc also warned Perera for backing up too early but refrained from running him out.

"If 280-290 runs had been scored, Australia's bags would have been packed" - Aakash Chopra

Sri Lanka failed to take advantage of the solid foundation laid by their openers. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra reckons Australia's World Cup hopes might have virtually ended had Sri Lanka been able to set a target close to 300. He elaborated (2:10):

"It was such a big opening partnership. It's not that fast bowlers got them out, Adam Zampa picked up four wickets. Not taking anything away from Adam Zampa but he is probably going through the worst form of his career. If 280-290 runs had been scored, Australia's bags would have been packed."

However, Chopra praised Pat Cummins for picking the first two wickets and triggering Australia's comeback. He said:

"This also must be noted that Pat Cummins gave them that start because there were discussions that Pat Cummins was not pulling his weight into the side. His two wickets started the collapse. He dismissed both the openers. After that, Adam Zampa, and then Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell ate the cream in the end."

Adam Zampa (4/47) was Australia's most successful bowler. Cummins and Mitchell Starc picked up two wickets apiece, with Glenn Maxwell dismissing Charith Asalanka to close out the Sri Lankan innings.

Poll : Will Australia make it through to the semi-finals? Yes No 0 votes