"It seemed like Fakhar Zaman had come on a tourist visa" - Aakash Chopra on Pakistan opener's struggle in Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash vs India

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that Fakhar Zaman seemed out of place while facing Jasprit Bumrah and Co. in the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four clash between India and Pakistan.

The Men in Blue set their arch-rivals a mammoth 357-run target at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Monday, September 11. Fakhar's 27-run knock was Pakistan's top score as they were bundled out for 128 to lose the match by a massive 228-run margin.

While reflecting on Pakistan's chase in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that while Bumrah ended Imam-ul-Haq's misery early, his opening partner had to endure a horrid time in the middle. He elaborated:

"Jasprit Bumrah started it. Imam-ul-Haq, who was struggling at the start, got an outside edge, and a good catch was taken in the slips. It seemed like Fakhar Zaman had come on a tourist visa because Bumrah was bowling and the keeper was catching the ball repeatedly."

The former Indian opener added that Hardik Pandya ensured that Babar Azam continued his indifferent run against India. He stated:

"Then Hardik Pandya came and dismissed Babar Azam. Now that's a question - we say our players will be judged by how they fare against Australia or Pakistan, then why not Babar Azam? He still does not have even a single ODI fifty against India. So he is struggling a little bit against India."

Babar led a slightly charmed life in the middle as he was beaten all ends up on numerous occasions by Bumrah. He was finally castled by Pandya for a 24-ball 10.

"Pakistan are weak against leg-spin for some reason" - Aakash Chopra lauds Kuldeep Yadav's spell

Kuldeep Yadav registered figures of 5/25 in eight overs. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Kuldeep Yadav exposed Pakistan's frailties against wrist-spin after Shardul Thakur accounted for Mohammad Rizwan's dismissal. He said:

"Shardul Thakur came and dismissed Mohammad Rizwan and then Kuldeep Yadav. He took as many as five wickets. Pakistan are weak against leg-spin for some reason, don't know why. They tend to struggle against leg-spinners."

While acknowledging that Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf couldn't bat due to injuries, Chopra concluded by observing that Pakistan were handed a harrowing defeat. He stated:

"Kuldeep is any case a left-arm left-arm leg-spinner, so the problems increase even further. They were destroyed. Eight wickets fell, two guys didn't come to bat - Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf. It was a defeat that you don't forget easily."

Shardul's dismissal of Rizwan reduced Pakistan to 47/3 after Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya had got rid of Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam respectively. Kuldeep then bamboozled the Men in Green batters with his bag of tricks and picked up the remaining five wickets to fall.

