"It seemed like he wanted to break out of jail and run" - Aakash Chopra on Ishan Kishan's dismissal in India's Asia Cup Super 4 loss to Bangladesh

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that Ishan Kishan's inability to rotate strike led to his dismissal in India's Asia Cup 2023 Super Four clash against Bangladesh.

Shakib Al Hasan and Co. set the Men in Blue a 266-run target after being asked to bat first in Colombo on Friday, September 15. Kishan managed just five runs off 15 deliveries as Rohit Sharma and Co. were bundled out for 259 and lost the game by six runs.

While reviewing the match in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra reflected on the dismissals of some of the Indian batters. Regarding Kishan, he said:

"There was again a sequence of dot balls in Ishan Kishan's innings. There were eight or nine dot balls and then he played a reverse sweep. It seemed like he wanted to break out of jail and run."

The former Indian opener pointed out that the youngster was forced to play an adventurous shot because of his inability to maneuver the ball into gaps. He stated:

"He wanted to break the shackles by doing something different. You are forced to do such things when you are unable to find singles that easily, and he felt that and got dismissed."

Kishan was caught plumb in front of the wickets while trying to reverse sweep Mehidy Hasan Miraz. The Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batter struggled to rotate strike even in India's last game against Sri Lanka and might have to fare better on that front if he is being considered for a middle-order role.

"He was playing so many sweeps that you say he is flirting with danger" - Aakash Chopra on Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav scored 26 runs off 34 deliveries. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra observed that Suryakumar Yadav's overuse of the sweep shot was always likely to spell doom. He elaborated:

"Suryakumar Yadav - that's another story. Sweeps one after the other, he was playing so many sweeps that you say that he is flirting with danger and that the hand can get burnt anytime."

The reputed commentator pointed out that the unconventional batter has struggled against left-arm spin earlier as well. He observed:

"Left-arm spin is an issue. We have seen him getting troubled earlier as well, against Mitchell Santner and Gudakesh Motie. He played a lot of sweeps against Shakib Al Hasan and got out while trying to play another."

Chopra concluded by stating that the No. 5 puzzle has not been solved. He reasoned that none among Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar and Tilak Varma made the most of their opportunities in Friday's game.

Poll : Should India continue to persist with Ishan Kishan as a middle-order batter? Yes No 0 votes