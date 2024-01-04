"It seems like the toss happened just now and the match is over" - KL Rahul on Indian team's emotions after win in 2nd Test vs South Africa

KL Rahul has stated that the emotions of winning the second Test against South Africa are yet to sink in for Team India as the game ended too quickly.

India completed an emphatic seven-wicket win on Day 2 in Cape Town on Thursday (January 4) to share the two-match series. The result was achieved off just 642 balls, the quickest win in terms of number of balls in Test history.

During an interaction with Star Sports, Rahul was asked about the significance of the win for the Indian team, to which he responded:

"Obviously, it's a matter of great happiness that we have won for the first time in Cape Town. This is my third series and every time we have come here, we were always in the game, it seemed like we could win, but we ended up losing the Test match when we didn't bat well in a session."

The wicketkeeper-batter added:

"So really happy that we could get this win and very special. In terms of emotions, honestly, no one is able to understand. It seems like the toss happened just now and the match is over."

Rahul acknowledged that it would have been enjoyable if the series had an additional Test match. He added that the visitors would have to now wait for the next tour to have a chance of registering a maiden Test series win in South Africa.

"A little planning and a little change in the attitude" - KL Rahul on what changed for India between the 1st and 2nd Tests

South Africa thrashed India by an innings and 32 runs in the first Test. [P/C: Getty]

KL Rahul was further asked about what changed for India after the setback in Centurion, to which he replied:

"A little planning and a little change in the attitude. We can't say we weren't ready in the last Test match. We were ready but it happens at times in Test matches, that the opposition really blasts you out of the Test match. We are not used to it."

The first Test's centurion added that the comeback in the second game showed the team's eagerness to register overseas wins. He elaborated:

"In the last four to five years, we have been a team that's really competed. We won series outside of India. So weren't ready for that. It was a huge hit for us. It speaks volumes of how much we enjoy playing Test cricket, how much we value playing for our country, and how much Test victories outside of India mean to us."

Rahul concluded by saying that it was just a mental shift and that the team was more ready for the second Test. He added that the extra edge was missing in both the bowling and batting departments in the first game.

Mohammed Siraj (6/15) starred for India as they bundled out South Africa for a paltry 55 in the first innings of the second Test. Although the Proteas bowled out Rohit Sharma and company for 153 in their first essay, they could only set a 79-run fourth-innings target, which was achieved quite easily.

