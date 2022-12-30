"It is the selectors, the coaches and the management, who should try to get Prithvi Shaw on the right track" - Gautam Gambhir 

Former India batter Gautam Gambhir has opined that the coaches, selectors, and management will have to work in unison to get Prithvi Shaw back on track and into the scheme of things. The prodigal opening batter has been snubbed by the national side of late despite prolific numbers in domestic cricket.

Shaw made his Team India debut at the age of 19 after leading the nation to victory in the U-19 World Cup in 2018. He scored a century in his maiden outing and was on the radar as a backup opener as well.

However, an injury ahead of his first overseas tour in Australia and an ensuing year-long ban from the sport after failing a drug test pushed his career back.

While he has arguably redeemed himself with his performances, he has only been able to amass a handful of appearances since then.

Analyzing the debacle surrounding Shaw's selection snub, especially in the workload management era where bench players are tried and tested out explicitly, Gambhir said on Star Sports:

"What are coaches there for? What are selectors there for? Not just to select the team or probably do those throwdowns and make them ready for the game. Ultimately, it is the selectors, the coaches and the management, who should try and get these guys, especially someone like a Prithvi Shaw, on the right track."

He continued:

"That is one of the jobs of the management is. It is not only about preparing them for a game or helping them in the practice sessions. If that is the case, whether it is Rahul Dravid or the national selection chairman should have a word with him and show him the clarity and probably keep him around the group."

Shaw's last international appearance came in July 2021 during the tour of Sri Lanka. He made his T20I debut during the tour and was dismissed for a first-ball duck.

"You should give a young boy at least one chance or probably a couple of chances" - Gautam Gambhir on Prithvi Shaw's case

Prithvi Shaw was destined for great things right from his days in junior cricket. His initial strides were on point, but now he finds himself in a zone of uncertainty.

The fact that he is not being selected at a time when the side is yearning for aggression at the top comes across as salt in the wound.

Claiming that Shaw must at least be among the group in the senior team, Gambhir said:

"People who are actually not on the right path should be always there around the group so that they are monitored better. The moment you leave them apart, I think they can go all over the place."

Concluding by stating that youngsters must at least be given a couple of opportunities before ruling them out of contention, Gambhir said:

"If you are dedicated enough, passionate enough, to go onto play for the country, you have got to do all the parameters right. Whether it be fitness or discipline. There are trainers who should be pushing Prithvi Shaw to do that. You should give a young boy at least one chance or probably a couple of chances, if he still does not do that, then probably he is not passionate enough to play for the country."

The opening batter is currently representing Mumbai in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season. He was not considered for the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka, set to take place in January 2023.

Will the gifted youngster feature in the Indian team soon? Let us know what you think.

