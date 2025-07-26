"It is not shining" - Sai Sudharsan interacts with Washington Sundar in Tamil during ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test [Watch]

By Gokul Nair
Modified Jul 26, 2025 17:01 IST
England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day Three - Source: Getty
Team India are struggling to have a say with the old ball on Day 4

Team India youngster Sai Sudharsan conveyed the struggles of shining the old ball to all-rounder Washington Sundar in Tamil during Day 4 of the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford, Manchester. The visitors were well into their second new ball as the hosts continued to make the bowlers toil to stretch the lead well beyond the opponents' reach.

The Men in Blue began the day with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj hoping to capitalise on the overcast conditions after two days of sunshine at the venue. Although the spearhead castled Liam Dawson, skipper Shubman Gill had to turn to Washington Sundar after the 140-over mark.

The off-spinner has depended on the state of the ball to extract drift to trouble the England batters. He was effective with the first old ball as the movement in the air deceived both Ollie Pope and Harry Brook.

However, Sai Sudharsan remarked that he was facing difficulty in maintaining the shiny side of the ball.

"I am shining the ball, but it is not shining," Sudharsan's comments to Washington Sundar were caught on the stump mic.
Washington Sundar and Sai Sudharsan share the dressing room while playing for their domestic state team, Tamil Nadu, and also while playing for the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL).

In the series opener at Headingley, Leeds, KL Rahul was also heard communicating with Sai Sudharsan in Tamil when they were batting together in the second innings.

Washington Sundar into his seventh over of the spell as England's lead inches towards 300

The off-spinner has held one end ever since being introduced into the attack on Day 4, and at the time of writing, has bowled seven overs on the trot. Fellow spinner Ravindra Jadeja has also been brought into the attack as the seamers wait for the third new ball.

England are currently placed at 651-8 after 155 overs, with the right-arm spinner's figures reading 2-98 after 27 overs in the innings.

Gokul Nair

Gokul Nair

Edited by Gokul Nair
