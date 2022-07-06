"It has to be a shock for the Indian team" - Ajit Agarkar on England comfortably chasing 378 in 5th IND vs ENG Test

Former Indian pacer Ajit Agarkar believes England's win in the rescheduled fifth Test has brought India back to reality. The Ben Stokes-led side registered the eighth-highest run chase in Test history after reaching the target of 378 runs with seven wickets to spare at Edgbaston.

India, led by Jasprit Bumrah, failed to defend a target in the fourth innings for the third consecutive time in overseas conditions. Earlier this year, South Africa were successful in chasing down 240 and 213 in the second and third Tests of the series respectively.

The Indian bowling attack had no answers to Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow's batting displays. The Yorkshire duo put up an unbeaten 269-run partnership for the fourth wicket in the second innings at Edgbaston.

BCCI @BCCI



A spirited performance by



#ENGvIND England win the Edgbaston Test by 7 wickets.A spirited performance by #TeamIndia as the series ends at 2-2. England win the Edgbaston Test by 7 wickets. A spirited performance by #TeamIndia as the series ends at 2-2. #ENGvIND https://t.co/fNiAfZbSUN

Ajit Agarkar noted that the Indian bowlers should have tried to make life difficult for the opposition batters in the last innings. He said on the post-match show on Sony Network:

"It's not a disgrace when there are two guys who have confidence and are quality players ... (But) it's the manner in which India has lost this game. They certainly had to make them work a lot harder ... To get it as easily as they did, it has to be a shock for the Indian team."

The hosts were helped by a formidable platform set by Alex Lees and Zak Crawley, who scored 56 and 46 respectively. The Indian pacers failed to strike with the new ball as the opening pair put on 107 runs for the first wicket.

England are on the warpath with Ben Stokes at the helm

Appointed as England's Test captain ahead of the home series against New Zealand, Ben Stokes is yet to face defeat across four matches. He marked his maiden series as leader with a dominant 3-0 sweep over the reigning World Test Championship (WTC) holders.

The all-rounder stamped his authority even further by leading his side to a win over India at Edgbaston.

The "Bazball" approach under Brendon McCullum has brought the team a lot of success in its short tenure so far. All four of the team's wins have come while chasing targets in excess of 250. Interestingly, England's fourth innings efforts across the last three Tests have made it into their top ten successful run chases.

These are certainly exciting times to be an England fan.

