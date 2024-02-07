"It wasn't a shot of a player who has scored 11,000 Test runs" - Aakash Chopra on the negative impact of Bazball on Joe Root's batting

Aakash Chopra feels Joe Root's shot that led to his dismissal in the second innings of the second Test between India and England was unbecoming of one of the highest run-getters in the longest format.

Root danced down the track and played an ugly hoick off Ravichandran Ashwin's bowling. He got an outside edge and was caught by Axar Patel at backward point for a 10-ball 16. India eventually won the game by 106 runs to draw level in the five-match series.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that the Bazball approach has impacted Root negatively.

"Joe Root is selling himself short. What shots are you playing? The shot he played in the second innings of the second match, it wasn't a shot of a player who has scored 11,000 Test runs," he explained (4:50).

The former India opener added that Root's approach would have been acceptable if England were looking for quick runs on a bowler-friendly surface.

"He hit a four with a reverse sweep off the first ball, then another four, and a six after jumping down the track. It's understandable if you need 40-50 runs, the wicket is very bad and you feel that you would survive if you keep hitting," Chopra added.

Chopra noted that the former England skipper played a bad shot considering the conditions.

"However, if the pitch is good and you have Joe Root's class, you need to back yourself, that you can manage even if wickets are falling at the other end, and someone will have to bowl a very good ball to get you out. It was an extremely ordinary shot," he stated.

Root has managed a paltry 52 runs at a dismal average of 13.00 in four innings in the ongoing series. He has been dismissed twice by Jasprit Bumrah and once each by Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin.

"Joe Root and Jimmy Anderson should have a conversation" - Aakash Chopra

James Anderson picked up five wickets in the Visakhapatnam Test. [P/C: Getty]

Aakash Chopra pointed out that James Anderson, unlike Joe Root, stuck to his tried-and-tested methods.

"I found Jimmy Anderson's bowling style very interesting. I think Joe Root and Jimmy Anderson should have a conversation. Jimmy Anderson has been able to take so many wickets because he has a process," he elaborated.

The reputed commentator added that the veteran seamer wasn't following the Bazball approach.

"The process is that he has to bowl at a length where you can't hit him. You would have to take a little risk if you try to score runs against him. That is against the ethos of Bazball because you think about wickets, runs, and aggression always," Chopra explained.

Chopra claimed Anderson's methods can be termed defensive in a way. He added the veteran right-arm seamer knows what he is doing and that Root should similarly know what is right for him.

