"It was special and a lot to take in" - Heinrich Klaasen reflects on his brutal 174 against Australia at Centurion

South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen has reflected on his 'special' innings against Australia on Frday.

He said that having a family has had a significant impact on his life. The right-handed batter also reckons living in the moment has had a significant positive effect on his gameplay.

Klaasen unleashed a stunning assault on Australia in the fourth ODI at the Supersport Park in Centurion as he clobbered 174 off 83. The 32-year-old reached three figures off only 57 deliveries and smashed 13 sixes and as many fours in his knock as the Proteas levelled the series 2-2 with a 164-run win.

After the game, Klaasen admitted that he will watch some highlights of his knock (as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo):

"It was special and a lot to take in. I will go tonight and watch a bit of the highlights. Having a family has changed things for me. The little one doesn't care what I've done tonight. I saw she's awake already, so it might be a long night."

The Pretoria-born player added that he no longer thinks about what has already happened and what is about to. That has made a significant difference in his mindset.

"What's changed in my career is that I am playing every ball as it is and for me to stay in that mindset.

"I don't recap what I have done the previous ball or think of what I might do the next ball. Tim David asked me how many sixes I hit, and I said I didn't know. It shows my mindset was good, and I was only focusing on what's coming in that moment."

The 32-year-old smashed three sixes in Adam Zampa's final over as the leg-spinner finished with figures of 10-0-113-0, the joint-most expensive figures in ODI cricket. He added 222 with David Miller before Marcus Stoinis dismissed him in the 50th over of the innings. Miller and Klaasen added a record 173 runs in the last 10 overs.

"I am not a guy who hits a lot of balls in training" - Heinrich Klaasen

Klaasen added that it took him a couple of months to get into the mindset he's in currently as he elaborated:

"I am batting within myself at the start to make sure I get a good platform and then I can just react to every ball: stand still, watch the ball and wherever I need to hit it, my body will take over and just react.

"It took me a couple of months to get back to my best and a lot of hard work. I am not a guy who hits a lot of balls at training, but I needed to do it. I needed to invest in my batting again."

The series decider is on Sunday at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.