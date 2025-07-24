"It is a superhuman effort" - Former India wicketkeeper applauds Rishabh Pant for batting despite fractured toe on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former India wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta hailed Rishabh Pant for walking out to bat despite having fractured his toe. Pant came out to bat on day two of the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford, Manchester. Deep Dasgupta applauded the southpaw for his incredible effort.

Notably, Rishabh Pant fractured his right toe on the opening day while trying to attempt a reverse sweep off Chris Woakes. He had to leave the field as he was unable to bat any further. Subsequently, scans revealed the fracture. There were also reports of him being ruled out for the remainder of the series.

The former India wicketkeeper also recalled how Anil Kumble had once bowled with a broken jaw in a Test match against the West Indies in 2002 and also dismissed Brian Lara.

"It was so nice to see Rishabh take the field. Heard this morning that he might not. If it is a fracture and he has still come out it is a superhuman effort. I remember in 2002 Anil Kumble bowled with a broken jaw. He dismissed Brian Lara as well. But after that I thought I will not see anything like that on the cricket field again. But when Rishabh batted today it was right up there," he said on his YouTube channel 'DeepDasguptaOfficial'.

He also praised Pant for setting an example as the vice-captain of the side, putting the team ahead of anything else. The left-hander has indeed shown resilience and character, displaying his fighting spirit.

"He is also setting an example as the vice-captain that how this young team will play. When the series and Test match is on the line, it does not matter if you are injured or not, the team and effort comes first. This is a statement more than anything else. So proud of not just Rishabh but this team as well," he added.

India are 1-2 down in the series. The Manchester Test is a must-win game for them to draw level.

Rishabh Pant scores fifty after returning to bat with a fractured toe

Rishabh Pant was forced to retire hurt while batting on 37 on the opening day. However, he returned to bat on the second day and also got to a half-century. He smacked Ben Stokes for a beautiful boundary through covers to reach the milestone.

Rishabh Pant added 17 more runs to his score before he was eventually sent back for 54 off 75 balls, including three boundaries and a couple of sixes. This is his third fifty of the series.

The left-hander is in exceptional form, delivering with the bat throughout. So far, he has scored 479 runs from seven innings at an average of 68.42 with two hundreds and three half-centuries. He has carried out a key role at the crucial number five position.

