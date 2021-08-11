"It would not surprise me at all if Virat Kohli is waving his bat for three figures" - Michael Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan believes Virat Kohli is India's key player for the Lord's Test against the Three Lions, which is slated to begin tomorrow.

The Indian skipper has been short of runs for a prolonged period of time now and was dismissed for a first-ball duck in the only innings he played in the first Test at Nottingham.

With scores of 25, 0, 23 and 17, Virat Kohli does not boast a formidable record at the Home of Cricket. He has been dismissed by four different bowlers in four outings in the longest format at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

Vaughan believes the iconic venue could reignite Kohli's form and admits it won't surprise him if he goes on to score a hundred. While speaking to Cricbuzz, he said:

"Virat Kohli hasn't got a century in quite a while. Lord's inspires players. Lord's brings the tingles down the back of the neck as you walk through the Grace gates.

"Great players get inspired by great grounds and great moments and it would not surprise me at all if Virat's waving his bat for three figures."

Virat Kohli last scored a century in November 2019

Kohli has endured a significant lean patch which has been highlighted by his hundred drought.

The 32-year-old, renowned for his penchant for centuries, was last able to reach the three-figure mark during India's inaugural Day-Night Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata in 2019.

Kohli has not had the brightest of starts to the current tour. He was undone by his old nemesis James Anderson off the very first ball.

After a lean tour in 2014, Kohli came back strongly in 2018, and had scored two centuries at Edgbaston and Trent Bridge.

Kohli's form, along with the rest of the entourage in the middle order, has been a grave concern for the visitors.

The famed trio of Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane could only collectively score nine runs in the first Test at Trent Bridge.

India will take on England in the second Test of the five-match series at Lord's starting tomorrow.

