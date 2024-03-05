“It taught me what to correct in my game” - Ravichandran Ashwin on the turning point of his career

Seasoned Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, on Tuesday, March 5, termed the 2012 Test series against England at home as the turning point in his career. According to the 37-year-old, the tough series taught him what to correct in his game.

Alastair Cook-led England beat India 2-1 in the 2012 Test to register a famous win. This was the last instance of India losing a Test series at home. Ashwin struggled in the four-game Test series, claiming only 14 wickets at an average of 52.64 as the English spin duo of Graeme Swann and Monty Panesar outshone him.

At a press conference ahead of his 100th Test, the veteran off-spinner opened up about the significance of the 2012 series loss to England.

"The 2012 series against England was the turning point for me. It taught me what to correct in my game,” Ashwin was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The Tamil Nadu cricketer will become the 14th Indian to feature in at least 100 Tests when he takes the field against England for the fifth and final game of the series in Dharamsala on Thursday, March 7.

Reflecting on his long career, the off-spinner admitted that it's a big occasion and added that the journey has been a special one.

"(It's) a pretty big occasion. More than the destination, the journey has been very special. It doesn't change preparation for this game. We have a Test match to win,” he said.

“100th Test matters a lot to me, but it matters more to my father, mother, wife and even my kids. My kids are more excited about the Test. Families go through a lot during a player’s journey. My father still answers 40 calls on what his son did during a game,” Ashwin went on to add.

Earlier in the series, Ashwin became only the second Indian, after Anil Kumble, to claim 500-plus Test wickets.

“One of my finest spells in Test cricket has to be 2018-19 in Birmingham” - Ashwin

Asked to pick his top spells in Test cricket during the course of a glorious career, the 37-year-old termed his performance in 2018-19 in Birmingham as one of his best.

"One of my finest spells in Test cricket has to be 2018-19 in Birmingham," the canny spinner replied.

The off-spinner claimed seven wickets in the 2018-19 Birmingham Test, which included the big scalps of Alastair Cook and Joe Root. On the playing conditions in Dharamsala, the experienced cricketer admitted that it’s very cold.

“21 years ago, I was here playing u19 cricket for two months. It is pretty cold, will take more time for fingers to adjust. That’s the beauty of it, the unknown,” he said.

In 99 Tests, Ashwin has claimed 507 wickets at an average of 23.91, with 35 five-fers and eight 10-wicket match hauls.

