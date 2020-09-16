Former India cricketer Rohan Gavaskar believes that it is time for England skipper Eoin Morgan to stop experimenting with his team and field the best possible XI, keeping in mind the situation at hand in the final ODI against Australia.

Jason Roy, who returned to the ODI side following a recovery from injury, has been ordinary in the first two games while Jonny Bairstow did play a gritty knock in the first ODI but has not been performing of late either.

Gavaskar believes that the in-form Jos Buttler should be given a chance at the top of the order since he is in sparkling form. England can make best use of him by giving him maximum balls to play.

With three such power-hitting options available to open, Gavaskar believes it is a good headache to have for England.

“I don’t think it’s a question of experimenting now, it’s a horses for courses situation. Jonny Bairstow hasn’t been in great form of late. He played a decent inning in an ODI. Jason Roy hasn’t looked that great after the injury," Gavaskar told Hindustan Times.

"England have three very good options in Buttler, Bairstow and Roy to open for them in white-ball cricket. If one of them is out of form the other slots in, it’s a good headache to have,” he added.

Jos Buttler knows exactly how he is going to approach his innings: Rohan Gavaskar

Rohan Gavaskar is of the opinion that Jos Buttler is so successful in limited-overs cricket because of clarity in mind

Gavaskar believes that Buttler's biggest strength is his mental clarity about the way he wants to approach his innings. He can play attacking cricket from ball one and can also play with caution, depending on his assessment of the pitch and the conditions.

He also has a wide-range of shots in his arsenal making him a threat all around the ground.

“Buttler has clarity of thought. He’s got a very clear game plan in his head. He knows exactly how he’s going to approach his innings. He knows whether to go from ball one or to build an innings gradually after assessing the pitch," Gavaskar said.

"And obviously, he’s got the skillset, you can have as good a game plan or a clear head but if you don’t have the skillset to back it up, it’s of no use. He’s got enormous skills in white-ball cricket. He’s got a wide range of strokes, he’s innovative,” he added.

England have never lost a bilateral ODI series at home since 2015 and will be looking to keep that record intact. Australia, on the other hand, will be looking to try and win the third ODI and take the series 2-1.