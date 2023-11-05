"It took me 365 days to go from 49 to 50" - Sachin Tendulkar hilariously congratulates Virat Kohli for equaling ODI centuries record

Virat Kohli equaled legendary former Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most ODI hundreds when he notched up his 49th ton in the format against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, November 5.

It was a massive moment for Kohli, and his subdued celebration showed the massive respect he has for Tendulkar. The Master Blaster took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his happiness at Kohli equaling his record.

Tendulkar has been pretty famous for his witty posts on X and came up with another one-liner that tickled quite a few bones. Here's what he wrote on X, along with a picture of Virat Kohli:

"Well played Virat. It took me 365 days to go from 49 to 50 earlier this year. I hope you go from 49 to 50 and break my record in the next few days. Congratulations!!"

Virat Kohli on Sachin Tendulkar's praise

Virat Kohli came to know about Sachin Tendulkar's post after the game and was overwhelmed. The star batter has been pretty vocal about how he has always considered Tendulkar his idol and believes he will never be able to match the latter's skill level.

On this, he stated:

"It's quite special. It's all too much to take for me right now. To equal my hero's record, it's quite special for me. I grew up watching him bat and he's perfection when it comes to batting. I will never be as good as him. He is always going to be my hero whatever happens. It has been an emotional journey for me. I know from where I have come and to stand here and receive that appreciation from him, it means a lot to me."

It could prove to be massive for India if Kohli manages to score another hundred in the knockouts.