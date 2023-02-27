"It is a totally different world domination" - Aakash Chopra on Australia winning the Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Aakash Chopra feels Australia are a cut above the rest after their title-winning run at the Women's T20 World Cup 2023.

Meg Lanning and Co. defeated South Africa by 19 runs in the final in Cape Town on Sunday, February 26. They set a 157-run target after opting to bat first and restricted the Proteas women to 137/6 to bag their third consecutive and sixth overall Women's T20 World Cup title.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra was all praise for Australia for their dominant run in women's cricket, stating:

"It is a totally different world domination. It is their sixth T20 World Cup title and now it seems that they have to come first, they have to lift the trophy, and the attempt is to become second-best. Australia have gone way ahead in women's cricket."

Chopra feels Meg Lanning is privileged to captain such a side, explaining:

"What a team they are. At times I feel that the most difficult task for Meg Lanning is to tell any player that she won't be giving her four overs even if the player is bowling well, or she is sending someone else up the order although the player bats well."

Lanning demoted herself to No. 5 in the batting order in the final against South Africa, with Ashleigh Gardner and Grace Harris sent ahead of her. Tahlia McGrath, one of the most promising batting all-rounders in world cricket, walked out to bat at No. 8 in the title decider and got to face just one ball.

"They send Grace Harris up the order whenever they want" - Aakash Chopra

Grace Harris batted at No. 4 in the final clash against South Africa.

Aakash Chopra highlighted how Australia use their resources effectively based on the situation, elaborating:

"They send Grace Harris up the order whenever they want. If a left-hander comes to bat, they ask Grace Harris to bowl. Sometimes they ask Ellyse Perry to bowl or to open. Sometimes Meg Lanning is hitting and Alyssa Healy at other times."

Chopra concluded by showering praise on Beth Mooney for delivering the goods at the business end of the tournament and Gardner for being a consistent performer throughout, saying:

"Beth Mooney came in superb form in the end. We haven't even spoken about Ashleigh Gardner. She is an amazing player, whether you get her to bat or bowl. She is outstanding. Honestly speaking, this team is head and shoulders above the rest."

The same 3 players in both lists, in different order. In last 3 Women's T20 World CupsPlayer of the Match in final:2018 - Ashleigh Gardner2020 - Alyssa Healy2023 - Beth MooneyPlayer of the Tournament:2018 - Alyssa Healy2020 - Beth Mooney2023 - Ashleigh GarnerThe same 3 players in both lists, in different order.

Mooney was awarded the Player of the Match for the final for her 53-ball unbeaten 74-run knock. Gardner was chosen as the Player of the Tournament for her 110 runs and 10 wickets.

