“It is totally her problem” - Nigar Sultana lashes out at Harmanpreet Kaur, questions her manners after dramatic tie in Dhaka

Bangladesh Women’s captain Nigar Sultana hit out at Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur after the latter openly criticized the umpiring during the series. The Bangladesh team also walked out of the end-of-series photograph, which features both sides, after Harmanpreet reportedly shouted "bring the umpires too".

India and Bangladesh tied the third ODI at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Saturday, July 22 after both teams finished on 225. However, the game was marred by controversies. Harmanpreet hit the stumps with her bat after being given out and also had a word with the umpires. At the post-match presentation, she lashed out at the umpiring in the series, terming it "pathetic".

Sultana, however, questioned Harmanpreet’s behavior and backed the team’s decision to walk out of the end-of-series photograph. She said:

"It is totally her problem. I have nothing to do with it,. As a player, she could have shown better manners. I can't tell you what happened, but it didn't feel right to be there [for the photograph] with my team. It wasn't the right environment. That's why we went back. Cricket is a game of discipline and respect."

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Sultana spoke to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials about the incident before taking her players back to the dressing room.

Sultana also defended the umpires and pointed out to the number of caught and run-out dismissals in the Indian innings. The 25-year-old commented:

"The umpires wouldn't give her out if she wasn't out. We had umpires from men's international cricket, so they were good umpires. What are they [India] going to say about the caught or run-out dismissals. We have respected their decisions. The umpire's decision is the final decision, whether I like it or not.”

Chasing 226, India seemed to be cruising at 160/3. However, their middle and lower-order crumbled again. Despite good knocks from Harleen Deol (77) and Smriti Mandhana (59), India were bowled out for 225.

Mandhana defends Harmanpreet’s behavior

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Mandhana defended Harmanpreet’s behavior following her dismissal, stating it was reaction that came in the heat of the moment. The opening batter said:

"When you play for India, you want to win the match, and it happens in the heat of the moment. I think she wasn't really happy with the decision given and she felt she wasn't out. That is why that came about. It is just the heat of the moment and nothing much.

"What happened in the middle is a part and parcel of the game. We've seen these incidents so much in the past as well. When you really want that 'W' on the board for India, these things happen," she added.

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo Smriti Mandhana on Harmanpreet Kaur's 'pathetic umpiring' comment after the tied 3rd ODI against Bangladesh 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/dAaCpjozom

Mandhana also backed her skipper’s claims over poor umpiring in the series and urged the ICC to appoint neutral umpires in the future. She opined:

"It was very evident that there was not even a second thought given when the ball was hitting the pad when our batters were batting. There was not even one second of thought given before the finger went up.

"I am sure the ICC, BCB and BCCI will have more of a discussion on that and maybe we can have a neutral-umpiring system from maybe next time so that we don't sit here having these discussions and maybe we can focus more on cricket and cricket-oriented questions," Mandhana concluded.

Before the tied ODI series, India won the T20I series 2-1, but not in very convincing fashion.