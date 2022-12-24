"It has been a tough year for Virat Kohli in Test cricket" - Dinesh Karthik

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik recently pointed out how star batter Virat Kohli has struggled for form in Test cricket this year. The comments came after he was out for one in the second innings of the Dhaka Test.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Karthik noted that Kohli has had a tough year, considering that he went through a lean patch with the bat across formats. However, he emphasized that the right-handed batter was able to get out of his rut, scoring big runs in white-ball matches.

The 37-year-old also mentioned that Kohli has a significant chance of doing the same in red-ball cricket too by delivering an impactful performance in the crucial four-match home Test series against Australia, which beings on February 9.

"It has been a tough year for Virat Kohli in Test cricket," Karthik explained. "He obviously had a tough time in T20Is and the IPL, but he showed his class at the World Cup. We understand that it has been a tough year for him. He has a great series against Australia to showcase his class and stamp his class."

Notably, it has been a forgettable year for Kohli in Test cricket, as he finished with an underwhelming average of 26.50 in the purest format. He managed just 45 runs from two Test matches against Bangladesh and was dismissed for just one run during India's second innings on Saturday, December 24.

"The ball has turned from certain spots, and it hasn't from others" - Dinesh Karthik decodes the dismissal of Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill

The Indian batters failed to get going during their run chase on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test against Bangladesh. Top-order batters Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara, who have showcased impressive form on this tour, were also back in the hut early after being stumped.

Karthik claimed that the two batters were forced to use their feet against Bangladeshi spinners because they were apprehensive about playing the sweep shot. He opined that the pitch also had a big role to play in them getting out in this fashion.

"For Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill, stepping out comes very naturally," he added. "So the moment the ball is released and it goes above their eyeline, they tend to step out. The problem in this Test match has been that the ball has turned from certain spots, and it hasn't from others.

"You always play for the one that turns and comes in, and that's what caused the downfall of Shubman Gill. With Pujara, the ball was slightly away from him, and he didn't have control. A touch unlucky, but he has gotten out like that at times."

While Gill managed seven runs, Pujara was able to score six runs during his brief stay at the crease in the second innings. Both in-form batters fell to Mehidy Hasan Miraz, putting the visitors in a spot of bother.

India are reeling at 45/4 at stumps on Day 3 and require 100 more runs to win the Test.

