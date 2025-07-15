"It wasn't turning square"- Legendary Indian spinner questions Ravindra Jadeja's approach on Day 5 of 3rd ENG vs IND 2025 Test

Former Indian spinner Anil Kumble questioned Ravindra Jadeja's approach on Day 5 of the third Test at Lord's. The veteran all-rounder fought valiantly with an unbeaten 61 off 181 deliveries after walking in 71/5 in India's run-chase of 193.

However, with India reeling at 112/8 and the last recognized batter, Nitish Kumar Reddy, dismissed, Jadeja was expected to shift gears. Despite Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj combining to play out 84 deliveries, Jadeja was content to maintain his defensive approach.

The visitors eventually got bowled out for 170, losing by 22 runs to go 1-2 down in the best-of-five series.

Talking about Jadeja's approach after the game, Kumble said (via NDTV Sports):

"The two bowlers he could have potentially taken on were Chris Woakes, who is slightly slower in the air, and then Bashir and Joe Root. I know they're off-spinners taking the ball away, but it wasn't turning square. So there wasn't a lot to worry about in terms of spin or the outside edge. Jadeja has played on tougher pitches and against better bowling. I thought he could have taken a chance."

He added:

"You want to take those risks. Yes, there were a few runs he rightly declined because Bumrah and Siraj were at the other end, but he could have chanced it a bit more."

Ravindra Jadeja has been in red-hot form with the willow in the ongoing England series, scoring four consecutive half-centuries over the last two Tests.

"The Indian team tends to take the game deep" - Sunil Gavaskar on Ravindra Jadeja's approach on Day 5

Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar defended Ravindra Jadeja's approach with the tail, pointing to Team India's general preference to take the game deep. The 36-year-old had only four boundaries and a maximum in his 181-ball stay at the crease on Day 5 of the Lord's Test.

"I think it was dictated by the fact that he was batting with the lower-order batters. He was trying to farm the strike as much as possible. Also, at that stage, you're wary of playing aerial shots on that kind of pitch. And the Indian team tends to take the game deep - that's what he was aiming for," said Gavaskar (via the aforementioned source).

Faced with a series defeat, India will look to level things up in the fourth Test at Manchester, starting July 23.

