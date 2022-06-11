"It would be unfair to change the team after one game" - Wasim Jaffer believes Umran Malik has to wait for international debut

Former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer believes Umran Malik will definitely get to play for India and is not too far from making his debut. However, Jaffer doesn't think the youngster will play in the second T20I against South Africa and expects India to stick with the same team.

Malik earned his maiden call-up to the Indian senior team for the five-game T20 series against the Proteas. The right-arm speedster impressed with his speed and wicket-taking ability in IPL 2022, taking 22 wickets in 14 games at 20.18.

BCCI @BCCI "A dream come true moment to get India call up."



Umran Malik speaks about the excitement on being a part of the - By



Full interview #INDvSA | @Paytm "A dream come true moment to get India call up."Umran Malik speaks about the excitement on being a part of the #TeamIndia squad, Day 1 at the practice session, his idols and goals ahead.- By @28anand Full interview 💬 💬 "A dream come true moment to get India call up." Umran Malik speaks about the excitement on being a part of the #TeamIndia squad, Day 1 at the practice session, his idols and goals ahead. 👍 👍 - By @28anand Full interview 🎥 🔽 #INDvSA | @Paytm https://t.co/V9ySL4JKDl

Speaking on ESPN Cricinfo's Timeout, Jaffer opined that sticking with the same team would be a better approach instead of bringing Umran Malik in. However, the 44-year-old feels the speedster is not too far from playing for India. He said:

"I think it would be unfair to change the team after one game and sticking with the same team would be better. Since it's a five-game series, there are always chances of getting opportunities later. Hence, I don't think we will get to see Umran Malik play in this match but definitely moving forwards. I don't expect too many changes for the upcoming fixture."

The veteran also observed that since Cuttack's ground is bigger than Delhi's, he expects some respite for the bowlers. Jaffer thinks Ravi Bishnoi should play instead of Axar Patel, given the presence of David Miller and Quinton de Kock and said:

"India have to improve their line and lengths in Cuttack and the ground is big as compared to Delhi's. Hence, I expect both the team's bowling units to find some respite. I also feel the pitch will be good for batting. A bigger ground helps the bowlers. Still, better line and lengths and India could look to play Ravi Bishnoi since another leg-spinner would be handy against the likes of Quinton de Kock and David Miller."

"It's possible they could be under-bowled. If Axar Patel doesn't get to bowl his full quota of overs and anyone can replace him, it should be Ravi Bishnoi. He bowls fast and well to the left-handers. This could be one change and I feel bowlers' execution could be better."

The Indian bowlers were expensive in the first T20I and failed to defend a mammoth score of 211. The Proteas romped to a seven-wicket victory thanks to fireworks from Dwaine Pretorious, Rassie van der Dussen, and David Miller.

"I expect Cuttack's pitch to play the same as Delhi's" - Wasim Jaffer

Rishabh Pant during a practice session in Cuttack. (Credits: Twitter).

Jaffer also claimed that both teams' strategy won't change much and will look to field first on winning the toss. He explained:

"I expect Cuttack's pitch to play the same as Delhi and teams will look to bowl first because there is heat and an understanding of the target. The pitch becomes better for batting and the ball comes on better. Hence, given these things, sides will look to field first."

The venue last hosted an international game in December of 2019 between India and the West Indies. This will be the first T20I in Cuttack since December of 2017.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far