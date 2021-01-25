It was Virat Kohli's idea to bat Rishabh Pant at No. 5: Vikram Rathour

Vikram Rathour has divulged some behind-the-scenes chatter about Rishabh Pant's batting position in the Tests against Australia. The Indian batting coach revealed that it was skipper Virat Kohli's idea to promote Pant at No. 5 to maintain the left-right combination.

Rishabh Pant lived every boy's childhood dream in Australia by helping his team to an impracticable draw in Sydney, and then to an unbelievable win in Brisbane.

Both the performances (89 and 97*) came from the No. 5 position, as the pugnacious southpaw revived the innings by counter-attacking the Aussie bowlers.

In a conversation with Ravichandran Ashwin on his Youtube channel, Vikram Rathour talked about how Virat Kohli and other senior members of India's contingent planned their comeback after the humiliating loss in Adelaide.

"It wasn't really my call, I cannot take the credit for this. This started after the first Test we lost. Sridhar had already spoken about how Virat and Ajinkya and all of us sat together before Virat left. That's where this was discussed, and it actually came from Virat, to be honest. That in case we're playing both the left-handers, it will be a good idea if Pant can be sent at No. 5 to keep the left-right combination," said Rathour.

Rishabh Pant ended the tour as India's top run-scorer with 274 runs at a magnificent average of 68.5.

Was looking to send Rishabh Pant at No. 4 in Brisbane: Vikram Rathour

India had batted Rishabh Pant at No. 6 in the first innings of the Brisbane Test. Vikram Rathour talked about the team management's mindset behind promoting him in the second innings, saying that the visitors were looking for the win.

Rathour had even thought about sending Rishabh Pant at two down, but balked at the idea as India didn't get an ideal start on the fifth day.

"We debated on this a little further and we discussed with Ajinkya also, if the wicket falls early, will it be a good time to send Pant. We then let him be at No. 6 but then in the second innings, I said boss this is the time he needs to go at No. 5 irrespective of when we lose a wicket because it's the last innings and we were looking to go for the runs. The intent was not to draw the Test, and till the point we can, we go for the runs. So that was the right time to send him at No. 5. All of us agreed, including Ravi bhai because he was big on left and right combinations. He believed for a long time that Australians don't bowl that well to left-handers so we need to bring in a leftie in there somewhere," said Rathour.

"It was discussed and Ajinkya agreed to send Rishabh at No. 5, it really worked for us. I was actually thinking if we get a really good start, we could even send him at No. 4. But then that didn't happen," he added.

All the meticulous planning bore fruit in the end as India breached Australia's bastion of pace and bounce - the Gabba - by three wickets and Rishabh Pant led the team in the victory lap around the ground.