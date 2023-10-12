"It is Virat Kohli's speciality to remain unbeaten during run chases"- Parthiv Patel after IND vs AFG 2023 World Cup match

Former Indian wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel hailed Virat Kohli for yet another half-century during the 2023 World Cup match against Afghanistan in his hometown Delhi on Wednesday, October 11.

Kohli backed up an incredible 85 against Australia with a well-made 55 and ensured that he remained unbeaten at the end. Parthiv was impressed with the ease with which Kohli went about his business once again.

Speaking to Cricbuzz after India's win over Afghanistan, here's what Parthiv Patel had to say about Virat Kohli:

"Virat Kohli is in such great form that it was just like another normal day in the office for him. This is the best situation any number three could have asked for because the openers already had put so many runs on the board that Kohli just had to come and play his natural game. It is Virat's speciality to remain unbeaten during run chases and today he did exactly that."

Virender Sehwag on Virat Kohli's 'USP'

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag was also present in the discussion and he was a huge fan of Virat Kohli's whip between mid-on and mid-wicket. He played that shot really well against Afghanistan and Sehwag explained why it is a risk-free option.

On this, he stated:

"The way Kohli uses his wrists to find a gap between mid on and mid wicket. That is his USP shot. Very few players in the world. Could play that shot. Rahul Dravid used to play that shot once in a while. There is no risk in that shot as his bat comes in a straight angle and a ball hit the middle middle of the bat. It is just the use of his strong wrists that he is able to find a gap between the mid on and mid wicket."

Kohli has averaged a ridiculous 140 in the World Cup so far and will be high on confidence going against Pakistan in India's next game on Saturday, October 14.