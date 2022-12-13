“It wasn’t a clean catch” – Danish Kaneria on Saud Shakeel’s controversial dismissal

Amid the ongoing controversy, Danish Kaneria believes Pakistan’s Saud Shakeel was a victim of a wrong umpiring decision during the Multan Test against England. The former player said that the ball was clearly touching the ground, although the left-hander was adjudged out.

The incident took place in the 94th over of Pakistan's second innings as the wicketkeeper Ollie Pope took a low diving catch behind the stumps off Mark Wood, which changed the complexion of the match.

Shakeel emerged as the top run-scorer for Pakistan in the second innings, scoring 94 off 213 balls. He also contributed 63 in the first innings.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaneria said:

“Aleem Dar didn’t feel the ball was touching the ground. It didn’t appear on the big screen, but it was clearly touching the ground when we were watching. These types of catches should go in the favor of the batters. You could see that the grass was touching the ball. It wasn’t a clean catch.”

Kaneria, though, felt that Shakeel should have left the unplayable delivery to avoid losing his wicket at a crucial stage of the game.

“It was an unplayable ball. You leave such balls only if you’re mentally strong," he added.

Babar Azam and Co. lost the second Test by 26 runs as the visitors sealed the series 2-0.

“Saud Shakeel could have scored a hundred and taken Pakistan to victory” – Danish Kaneria

Kaneria further questioned the umpiring standards and wants the International Cricket Council (ICC) to make the necessary amendments to ensure that the batters get the benefit of the doubt.

He believes that had Saud Shakeel survived, Pakistan would have won the match and leveled the series 1-1.

On this, Kaneria said:

“What will PCB do? Did they lose because of that decision? Saud Shakeel could have scored a hundred and taken Pakistan to victory. Unfortunately, the eyesight of the on-field and off-field umpire looked a little weak. They also looked weak in their decision-making."

He added:

"ICC should take a big step so you can give such a decision in the batsman’s favor.”

The hosts will next be in action against England in the third Test in Karachi, starting on Saturday, December 17.

