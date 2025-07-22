“It was a way of sensationalizing news” - Former India cricketer’s massive claim on Rishabh Pant’s injury ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin opened up on the concerns surrounding Rishabh Pant ahead of the fourth Test against England. Despite some suspense, Ashwin believes Pant was going to keep wickets in the fourth game.

Rishabh Pant injured his finger in the previous Test. The left-hander batted in both innings, but Dhruv Jurel kept wickets coming in as a substitute. Ashwin made a massive claim that creating concerns around Pant's participation in the fourth Test is just a way of sensationalizing news.

"I don't think there were any concerns about Pant. I don't understand how it became a concern. It is just a way of sensationalizing news I feel. How much can a finger injury be if the finger is not broken? There will be a little bit impact obviously. If there would not have been a rule for a substitute keeper you would have seen Rishabh Pant keep even in the last game. It is a good thing that he rested himself and came back to bat but it was never a matter of concern. If the finger wasn't broken he was anyway going to keep in the fourth Test," the former Indian cricketer said on his YouTube channel 'Ash ki baat'. (1:56)

India are 2-1 down in the five-Test series. The fourth match begins on Wednesday, July 23, at Old Trafford, Manchester. The visitors face injury concerns with Nitish Kumar Reddy ruled out for the remainder of the series. Pacers Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh are ruled out of the Manchester Test.

However, Ashwin drew parallels to the Gabba Test in Australia in 2021, where they won the match despite key players being out due to injuries. The all-rounder added that India should play Anshul Kamboj, who has been called in as cover.

"This England team, man to man, will not match India skills wise. Looking at how Siraj and Bumrah bowled, if you bring Anshul Kamboj in, I'm telling you that is a serious bowling attack. People will tell he hasn't played but he was there on the A tour. He's been in cracking form in first-class cricket. He is used to bowling long spells and you need that in England. He will be a really good foil for Siraj and Bumrah. Prasidh is also an option but I would rather go with Anshul," he said. (4:51)

The Manchester Test is a must-win game for the visitors to keep the series alive.

Former India all-rounder praises Anshul Kamboj ahead of fourth Test

Ravichandran Ashwin also heaped massive praise on Anshul Kamboj, highlighting his qualities as a fast bowler. Ashwin explained that Anshul has a key trait of understanding plans and executing them.

"An enjoyable and appreciable thing about Anshul Kamboj is that he understands the plan. Many bowlers with 30-40 Tests and beyond also do not understand plans. They will just say I will express myself, enjoy my game, I am here to let loose and all. One is understanding a plan, the other is to execute your plan that way. Many bowlers do not have this strength. But Anshul not only understands a plan but can make one too and execute as well, which is a not a trait a lot of Indian fast bowlers had," he said. (7:46)

The former Indian cricketer added that Jasprit Bumrah is one current fast bowler with this trait. Making a massive statement, he placed Anshul Kamboj in the same variety. While Ashwin feels Anshul should play the fourth Test, it remains to be seen whether the youngster will make his India debut.

The 24-year-old has an exceptional first-class record. He has picked up 79 wickets from 24 matches at an average of 22.88. Anshul had a phenomenal 2204-25 Ranji Trophy season, where he bagged 34 wickets from six games at an average of 13.79.

