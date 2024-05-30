  • home icon
"It will become weakness if we pay excessive attention to it" - Virat Kohli wants India to use expectations as strength for T20 World Cup

By Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified May 30, 2024 17:36 IST
Virat Kohli's form will be absolutely crucial once again for India in the T20 World Cup. (P.C.:BCCI)

Veteran Indian batter Virat Kohli has opened up on the expectations that the Men in Blue carry going into ICC events like the T20 World Cup, set to begin in June. He understands the craze for the game of cricket in India and the expectations that come with it.

However, Kohli believes that if the team focuses too much on the expectations, it could quickly become a burden for them and stop the players from expressing themselves freely. Rather, he would want the Men in Blue to use it as their strength and feed off the energy of the fans.

Here's what Virat Kohli said in a video posted by Star Sports ahead of the T20 World Cup:

"I won't say it's not realistic to expect that people don't have hope or expectations from us. Cricket is looked at differently in our country; it's our strength as well. It will become weakness if we pay excessive attention to it. I think we should look at it as our strength and take motivation and energy from it, that we have so many fans behind us who want us to do well."
Kohli is also often seen getting the crowd behind his team and urging them to make the atmosphere as intimidating as they can for the opposition. His giant personality and presence in the field could be a massive boost for the Men in Blue in the T20 World Cup.

Wasim Jaffer recently opined that Virat Kohli should open

Virat Kohli had a sensational IPL 2024 season for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru where he scored 741 runs and won the Orange Cap. Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer recently took to X (formerly Twitter) and explained how the Men in Blue could get the best out of Kohli's red-hot form at the top. He wrote:

"Kohli & Jaiswal should open in the World Cup imo. Rohit & SKY should bat 3&4 depending on the start we get. Rohit plays spin really well so batting at 4 shouldn't be a concern. #T20WorldCup #INDvPAK #INDvIRE"

According to several reports, Kohli has not joined the Indian T20 World Cup squad in New York. They will begin their campaign against Ireland on June 5.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
