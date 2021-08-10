England Test skipper Joe Root believes cricket can be seen as an Olympic sport and it would mean a lot to the game in general. The ICC has been pushing to get cricket the status of an Olympic sport for the 2028 Olympics and Root certainly thinks that is a great idea.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the second Test against India at Lord's, Joe Root stressed how important it is to grow the game of cricket in as many countries as possible. So to have cricket as a sport on an Olympic stage would be perfect for its advertisement.

"I think it's great. We constantly talk about how we can grow the game. It will be great to see cricket as an Olympic sport," Joe Root stated.

ICC can confirm its intention to push for cricket's inclusion in the @Olympics, with the 2028 Games in Los Angeles being the primary target.



The Hundred seems to fit the bill: Joe Root

Joe Root feels that if at all cricket is introduced as an Olympic sport, the Hundred could be a perfect format for the same. Seeing the amount of excitement that The Hundred has brought to the game and the huge success that it has been, he feels it would be perfect for a huge stage like the Olympics.

"The Hundred seems to fit the bill, doesn't it? It will be great to get cricket on that stage and get a reach out to other countries and what an opportunity it would be," Joe Root said.

Speaking about the cricket being played, Joe Root will certainly know that had it not been for his fantastic hundred in the second innings, England probably would have been 1-0 down in the series.

The England skipper will want more consistent contributions from his top order that seem to be failing too often for his liking. England's bowling, on the other hand, has been decent and they would want to continue piling the pressure on the out-of-form Indian middle-order at Lord's.

