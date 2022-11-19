"It will be an honor"- Aakash Chopra on the prospect of becoming India's national selector

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has a YouTube Channel where he often gives his opinion on every development in Indian cricket. It ranges from previews and reviews of games to what different selections the Men in Blue can make to improve their performance.

Many fans follow the former cricketer's videos and one such fan took to Twitter to encourage him to apply for the post of the national selector of the men's team. Here's what the fan tweeted:

"@cricketaakash You can apply.. All the points that you keep mentioning and sharing in #AakashVani you can implement and help in selecting a better team."

Milan @milanpatel1111 BCCI @BCCI NEWS : BCCI invites applications for the position of National Selectors (Senior Men).



Aakash Chopra accepted that it would be an honor for him to take on that responsibility. However, he also honestly said that he might need a bit more time to get ready for the position. He tweeted:

"It will be an honor to get this responsibility someday. But not right now. Not for me 😇"

BCCI sack selectors after India's disappointing T20 World Cup campaign

The selection committee led by former Indian pacer Chetan Sharma was sacked by the BCCI on Friday, according to reports from PTI. The board was reportedly unhappy with a number of decisions that the selection committee made, and the Men in Blue's embarrassing exit from the T20 World Cup proved to be the final nail in the coffin as far as their tenure was concerned.

The BCCI tweeted on Friday that they are open to accepting applications for the formation of the new selection committee and also laid down some important criteria as to who is eligible to apply.

It will be interesting to see what the new selection committee does, as one of the job mandates has reportedly been that split captaincy will be introduced. This means that the Men in Blue could have a new captain in their build-up to the 2024 T20 World Cup.

