"It will be a lot tougher for KL Rahul in the middle order" - Hemang Badani 

Former Indian batter Hemang Badani has opined that KL Rahul will have a hard time cementing his spot in the middle order of the ODI squad. Team India have a plethora of talent ranging from Shreyas Iyer to Sanju Samson, who are competing for spots in the playing XI.

Out of the 43 ODI appearances that Rahul has made to date, 23 of them have come at the top of the order.

With Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan still the mainstay openers, Rahul has often had to ply his trade in the middle order in recent years.

While he has managed to open the innings in five of his last six ODI matches, Rahul might have to pave the way for the likes of Rohit, Dhawan, and Shubman Gill in the build-up to the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Shedding light on the potential uphill battle that Rahul will have to face for a spot in the middle order, Badani said in an exclusive interaction with Sportskeeda arranged by Sony Sports:

"If they feel that they don't need Shikhar at the top, then they can still stick to the same formula of Rohit and KL which we have seen in the T20 format. It will be a lot tougher for Rahul in the middle order if you ask me because there are quite a few good players in recent times."

Noting another key aspect of what has changed since Rahul's middle-order ventures from a few years back, Badani continued:

"The times when Rahul did get runs, you did not have a Shreyas Iyer or a Sanju Samson play consistently, and a lot of these guys are fighting for a similar spot."

Rahul averages 43.57 while opening the batting, with a strike rate of 79.70. His batting average while batting at No. 4 and No. 5 reads 41.80 and 56.63, respectively, with a significant rise in the strike rate.

"If they feel that Shikhar Dhawan is somebody who does fit into the side, then Rahul can bat at No.4 or No.5" - Hemang Badani

Team India's opening combination is subject to change and experimentation could be in the offing. The team are scheduled to play up to 25 ODI matches, including the 2023 Asia Cup, before the World Cup unfolds on home soil.

Noting that Rahul's batting position potentially hinges on Dhawan's presence in the playing XI, Badani explained:

"It's purely where the team sees him batting because the way I see it is, I am not sitting on the fence and I'll tell you why. Now if they want a left-hander at the top, if they feel that Shikhar Dhawan is somebody who does fit into the side, then Rahul can bat at No.4 or No.5."

Badani continued:

"He has done that in the past and we have seen some good numbers from him. If they want Dhawan at the top then that is the way forward."

Sony Sports Network @SonySportsNetwk will look to improve their ODI record against their arch-nemesis India



Can India build on their outstanding record, or will the Men in Blue be stunned?



Watch



#AsliSher will look to improve their ODI record against their arch-nemesis IndiaCan India build on their outstanding record, or will the Men in Blue be stunned?Watch #BANvIND LIVE from December 4, 11:30 AM onwards, only on the #SonySportsNetwork 🇧🇩 will look to improve their ODI record against their arch-nemesis India 🇮🇳Can India build on their outstanding record, or will the Men in Blue be stunned? 🐍Watch #BANvIND LIVE from December 4, 11:30 AM onwards, only on the #SonySportsNetwork 📺#AsliSher https://t.co/N4eBW1rGvj

Team India's road to the World Cup begins with a three-match ODI series against Bangladesh, beginning on Sunday, December 4. The Men in Blue are also slated to partake in two Test matches over the course of the tour.

Where should KL Rahul bat in Team India's batting order? Let us know what you think.

Also Read: "I think eventually it will get to a point where you will have to have split captaincy" - Hemang Badani

Poll : 0 votes